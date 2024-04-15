Hezbollah Strikes: Explosive devices target Golani Brigade, causing casualties

Hezbollah claimed on Monday responsibility for planting several explosive devices in the Tell Ismail area, located near the border with occupied Palestine, within Lebanese territory.



According to Hezbollah, the planted explosives were aimed at thwarting the advance of a force associated with the Golani Brigade, which had crossed the border and approached the location of the devices.



Upon reaching the designated area, the explosives were detonated, resulting in casualties among the members of the Golan Brigade.