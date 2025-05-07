Cardinals take oath of secrecy before conclave: Vatican

07-05-2025 | 11:08
Cardinals take oath of secrecy before conclave: Vatican
Cardinals take oath of secrecy before conclave: Vatican

Cardinals electing a new pope began taking an oath of secrecy Wednesday in the Sistine Chapel before being locked into the conclave, according to a live video feed from the Vatican.

After reciting the oath in Latin together, each of the 133 "Princes of the Church" advanced to the altar to take his personal vow, his hand on the Bible.

AFP
 

World News

Vatican City

Holy See

Cardinals

Pope

Sistine Chapel

Vatican

