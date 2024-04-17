Israeli warplanes strike agricultural land near Baalbek: Three missiles launched

Lebanon News
2024-04-17
High views
Israeli warplanes strike agricultural land near Baalbek: Three missiles launched
0min
Israeli warplanes strike agricultural land near Baalbek: Three missiles launched

Israeli warplanes launched on Wednesday an airstrike with three missiles targeting agricultural land located near Iaat, Baalbek.
 

