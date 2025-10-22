UN chief calls for 'fight' against climate disinformation

World News
22-10-2025 | 08:18
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UN chief calls for &#39;fight&#39; against climate disinformation
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
UN chief calls for 'fight' against climate disinformation

U.N. chief Antonio Guterres on Wednesday called for a fightback against climate disinformation ahead of next month's COP30 summit, after U.S. President Donald Trump branded climate change the "greatest con job ever."

"We must fight mis- and disinformation, online harassment, and greenwashing," Guterres said at the World Meteorological Organization in Geneva, insisting: "Scientists and researchers should never fear telling the truth."

AFP

World News

chief

calls

'fight'

against

climate

disinformation

LBCI Next
US missionary abducted in Niger capital: Diplomatic sources
Iran says it won't return to talks as long as US makes 'unreasonable demands'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-30

UN chief calls 'all parties' to commit to Trump Gaza deal

LBCI
World News
2025-09-19

Iran calls UN council's nuclear sanctions vote 'unlawful'

LBCI
World News
2025-10-06

ICC convicts Sudan militia chief for crimes against humanity

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-16

UN rights chief says 'evidence mounting' of 'genocide' in Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
13:43

US says two dead in strike on alleged drug-smuggling boat in Pacific

LBCI
World News
13:06

Louvre crown dropped by thieves can be restored: Museum director

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:04

Norway to propose UN resolution demanding Israel lift Gaza aid restrictions

LBCI
World News
09:58

World Court says Israel must support UN, UNRWA efforts in Gaza

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-06

Israeli airstrikes hit areas south of Hrabta in northern Bekaa

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:21

Joanna Kassem wins 2026 MG ZS in Toters Fresh draw on LBCI

LBCI
World News
13:43

US says two dead in strike on alleged drug-smuggling boat in Pacific

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-19

LBCI sources: Speaker Nabih Berri to visit President Joseph Aoun on Monday

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:14

Lebanese lawmakers push presidential action to restore diaspora voting rights

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Israel gears for confrontation with Hezbollah, challenges US Gaza strategy

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:21

Joanna Kassem wins 2026 MG ZS in Toters Fresh draw on LBCI

LBCI
World News
09:46

US missionary abducted in Niger capital: Diplomatic sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:55

US envoy Tom Barrack marks anniversary of 1983 Marine compound attack in Beirut, says America “must not repeat past mistakes”

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:11

Where are Lebanon’s missing? Families search for answers as Israel holds at least 20 captives

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

From shootout to arrest: Armed drug dealer in Lebanon caught after 'daring' escape

LBCI
World News
07:27

Gold prices slide further as dollar firms, investors book profits

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More