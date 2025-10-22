News
UN chief calls for 'fight' against climate disinformation
World News
22-10-2025 | 08:18
UN chief calls for 'fight' against climate disinformation
U.N. chief Antonio Guterres on Wednesday called for a fightback against climate disinformation ahead of next month's COP30 summit, after U.S. President Donald Trump branded climate change the "greatest con job ever."
"We must fight mis- and disinformation, online harassment, and greenwashing," Guterres said at the World Meteorological Organization in Geneva, insisting: "Scientists and researchers should never fear telling the truth."
AFP
