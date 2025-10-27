Families of missing Israeli hostages demand pause in Gaza truce plan

Israel-Gaza War Updates
27-10-2025 | 05:51
Families of missing Israeli hostages demand pause in Gaza truce plan
0min
Families of missing Israeli hostages demand pause in Gaza truce plan

The families of Israeli hostages on Monday demanded that the next steps in the U.S.-brokered Gaza ceasefire be put on hold until Hamas returns the remaining bodies of dead captives.

"Hamas knows exactly where every one of the deceased hostages is held. Two weeks have passed since the deadline set in the agreement for the return of all 48 hostages, yet 13 remain in Hamas captivity," the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said.

"The families urge the Government of Israel, the United States administration and the mediators not to advance to the next phase of the agreement until Hamas fulfils all of its obligations and returns every hostage to Israel."

Israel-Gaza War Updates

