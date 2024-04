MEA reschedules Dubai flight due to weather conditions - statement

Middle East Airlines announced in a statement that it rescheduled its flight to Dubai, ME430/431."Initially scheduled for departure tonight at 9:00 PM, the flight is rescheduled to depart tomorrow, April 18, 2024, under the flight number ME1430/1431," said the statement.This comes as a result of weather-related issues and in response to the ongoing operations' suspension at Dubai International Airport. Click here to check the full statement.