‘Trump economic zone’: Could the ‘Gaza Riviera’ project reach southern Lebanon?

Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



Has the “Gaza Riviera” project, championed by U.S. President Donald Trump, moved to southern Lebanon?



As talks are expected to resume in Beirut following meetings between U.S. envoys Tom Barrack and Morgan Ortagus and Israeli officials, reports from Israel indicate that Tel Aviv has shown some flexibility regarding the establishment of an industrial zone near the border under the U.S. proposal, provided there are no residential buildings—effectively creating a buffer zone.



These ideas align with a report by Axios on a U.S. proposal called the “Trump economic zone,” noting that Qatar and Saudi Arabia have agreed to invest in these areas after an Israeli withdrawal.



The industrial zone’s exact details remain unclear, even in Israeli media. While some reports mentioned specific towns to be included, questions remain about the scope and depth of the proposal. Does it include the five points Israel occupied after the ceasefire agreement? Only the U.S. and Israel hold the answers to these questions, which are likely part of the discussions Lebanon expects on Tuesday.



Israel continues to enforce a de facto buffer zone along the border from Naqoura to Shebaa, through fire, occupation, or the complete destruction of border villages.



So far, there is no serious or official confirmation of this plan from Lebanese authorities. Senior sources agree that Lebanon’s position is clear: no land will be conceded, residents must be allowed to return to their properties, and any investment project in the area must be under Lebanese sovereignty.



Any project aimed at displacing residents is unacceptable, and some sources say Lebanon would not accept a unilateral “no man’s land.”



Hezbollah insists on the return of residents and refers to the ceasefire agreement, which guarantees their return—a point reiterated by Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri in his recent meeting with Barrack.



Sources following the communications say that southern Lebanon’s future depends on multiple factors, most notably the army’s plan for disarmament and deployment, as well as the renewal of the UNIFIL mandate. The latter will indicate European and U.S. presence in the south.



In other words, the foundation of any future project depends on Hezbollah’s weapons.