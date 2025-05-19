News
Lebanon's President Aoun arrives in Cairo for official visit
Lebanon News
19-05-2025 | 03:35
Lebanon's President Aoun arrives in Cairo for official visit
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun arrived in Cairo on Monday at the start of an official visit to Egypt, in response to an invitation from Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.
Shortly after his arrival, President Aoun headed to Egypt's presidential palace, Al-Ittihadiya, where he is scheduled to begin bilateral talks with President Sisi.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
President
Joseph Aoun
Cairo
Visit
Egypt
