Mikati and General Aoun meet French President Macron

During the meeting that brought together French President Emmanuel Macron, caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, and Army Commander General Joseph Aoun, the latter briefed President Macron on the status of the Army and the challenges it faces amid the political, security, and social crises, as well as the ongoing war in the south.



Macron assured General Aoun of France's continued support for the Lebanese Army through all available means to enable it to fulfill its duties across Lebanon, including in the south.