Syrian refugee situation: Minister Mawlawi addresses law enforcement measures

Lebanon News
2024-04-24 | 12:03
High views
Syrian refugee situation: Minister Mawlawi addresses law enforcement measures
2min
Syrian refugee situation: Minister Mawlawi addresses law enforcement measures

Caretaker Minister of Interior Bassam Mawlawi affirmed that patrols on the road to Beirut–Rafic Hariri International Airport would be intensified, and they will also request better lighting for the area.

After a session to discuss the security situation in Beirut, attended by the city's security agencies, Mawlawi noted that the meeting was held to establish a clear security plan that would reassure citizens.

He said, "The Information Branch and security forces in Beirut quickly arrest criminals and fight crime," pointing out that "the arrests carried out by security agencies are increasing, and all crimes will be exposed."

Regarding the Syrian refugee crisis, Mawlawi indicated that the Ministry of Interior issues circulars to municipalities for law enforcement. 

He said, "Lebanon bears a heavy burden of Syrian displacement. Through these laws, we regulate the security situation."

He reiterated that the issue of Syrian presence is not about incitement or racism, pointing out that "laws will be applied to everyone."

He said, "The General Directorate of the General Security has received the data, in coordination with UNHCR and municipalities, to know the numbers of Syrian refugees."
 

Israeli army targets potential 'threats' in southern Lebanon, strikes Hezbollah's infrastructure
Hezbollah announces launching 'dozens of rockets' at Israel in response to civilian deaths
