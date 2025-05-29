President Aoun highlights joint efforts with Egypt to boost bilateral ties across sectors

President Joseph Aoun met with Telecommunications Minister Charles Hajj to discuss the ministry’s work program and ongoing projects, including cooperation with Starlink.



Speaking to a delegation from the Egyptian-Lebanese Businessmen’s Friendship Association, Aoun said: “Your role is essential in strengthening Lebanese-Egyptian relations. I have agreed with President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on several measures that reflect our shared desire to enhance these ties across various fields.”