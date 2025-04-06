Report by Theresia Rahme, English Adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



Amid market shifts and fluctuating prices, a key question emerges: what's the difference between gold and silver, and which is the better investment?



Gold is considered a safe investment, maintaining its value, and is used by central banks as a monetary reserve with a high price. Recently, the price of an ounce reached $3,000.



On the other hand, silver is much cheaper, with the price of one ounce around $29. But why do some predictions suggest silver might reach $100 per ounce?



Silver has become an essential component in modern technology, from solar energy to electric cars, batteries, 5G, and artificial intelligence. As the world advances technologically, the demand for silver is expected to keep rising.



This rapid growth in demand faces the reality that silver mines are not producing enough to meet global needs, increasing the likelihood that silver's value will rise in the future.



The highest price silver reached was nearly $50 per ounce in the late 1970s, and it came close to that level again in 2011. That significant rise at the time was driven by strong investment demand for silver.



Although silver has not reached those prices again, predictions suggest the overall trend of prices is upward, particularly with rising industrial and investment demand.



Despite market fluctuations, especially since silver is influenced by factors such as interest rates, the U.S. dollar, geopolitical tensions, and tariffs (like those imposed by the Trump administration), the market is expected to correct itself quickly.



So, between gold and silver, prices are rising fast. If predictions hold true, the price of an ounce of gold could reach $5,000 by 2028. As for silver, it’s still too early to tell, but it’s moving in the same upward direction. Who knows, this time it might not stop at $50—or even $100!



And now you have the answer.