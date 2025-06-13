Abu Dhabi airport says expects flight disruptions after Israel attacks Iran

The United Arab Emirates capital's international airport warned of flight disruptions on Friday after Israel launched a wave of attacks on Iran it said targeted nuclear and military sites.



"Flight disruptions are expected through today at Zayed International Airport. Passengers are advised to check with their airline for the latest status of their flights before traveling to the airport," the Abu Dhabi airport said in a statement on X.



AFP

