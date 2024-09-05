News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
32
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Sports
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
32
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Investigative Judge begins review of case against former BDL governor Riad Salameh
Lebanon News
2024-09-05 | 06:22
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Investigative Judge begins review of case against former BDL governor Riad Salameh
The acting First Investigative Judge in Beirut, Bilal Halawi, has officially received the case file of former Banque du Liban (BDL) Governor Riad Salameh on Thursday and has begun reviewing it.
A hearing session for Salameh is expected to be scheduled for next week.
This development follows the indictment of Financial Prosecutor Ali Ibrahim, who charged Salameh with crimes including embezzlement, theft of public funds, forgery, and illicit enrichment.
Lebanon News
Investigative
Judge
Review
Case
BDL
Governor
Riad Salameh
Next
Helena Iskandar sues ex-central bank governor Riad Salameh amid financial probe: LBCI sources
Israeli airstrike on Kafra leaves one dead, another injured
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:04
Helena Iskandar sues ex-central bank governor Riad Salameh amid financial probe: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
07:04
Helena Iskandar sues ex-central bank governor Riad Salameh amid financial probe: LBCI sources
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-04
Jamal al-Hajjar refers Riad Salameh's case to Financial Public Prosecution amid new charges
Lebanon News
2024-09-04
Jamal al-Hajjar refers Riad Salameh's case to Financial Public Prosecution amid new charges
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-03
Ex-Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh arrested in Lebanon on suspicion of embezzling bank funds: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
2024-09-03
Ex-Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh arrested in Lebanon on suspicion of embezzling bank funds: LBCI sources
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-03
Lebanon's former central bank governor Riad Salameh arrested: Senior judicial source affirms to Reuters
Lebanon News
2024-09-03
Lebanon's former central bank governor Riad Salameh arrested: Senior judicial source affirms to Reuters
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:04
Helena Iskandar sues ex-central bank governor Riad Salameh amid financial probe: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
07:04
Helena Iskandar sues ex-central bank governor Riad Salameh amid financial probe: LBCI sources
0
Lebanon News
05:24
Israeli airstrike on Kafra leaves one dead, another injured
Lebanon News
05:24
Israeli airstrike on Kafra leaves one dead, another injured
0
Lebanon News
04:26
Israel breaks sound barrier over Tyre and its surroundings
Lebanon News
04:26
Israel breaks sound barrier over Tyre and its surroundings
0
Lebanon News
03:50
Father Youssef Nasr to LBCI: Consultation and dialogue are major challenges in current circumstances
Lebanon News
03:50
Father Youssef Nasr to LBCI: Consultation and dialogue are major challenges in current circumstances
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
11:49
Three injured in Houla, one killed in Qabrikha amid Israeli assaults on South Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:49
Three injured in Houla, one killed in Qabrikha amid Israeli assaults on South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-02
Pierre Achkar to LBCI: Lebanon's tourism faces challenges, yet shows remarkable resilience
Lebanon News
2024-07-02
Pierre Achkar to LBCI: Lebanon's tourism faces challenges, yet shows remarkable resilience
0
World News
2024-07-31
Blinken stresses urgent need for Gaza ceasefire to protect hostages
World News
2024-07-31
Blinken stresses urgent need for Gaza ceasefire to protect hostages
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-03
Hezbollah fires 100 rockets at Israeli positions following commander's death
Lebanon News
2024-07-03
Hezbollah fires 100 rockets at Israeli positions following commander's death
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
15:49
Israeli airstrikes target multiple villages in southern Lebanon: NNA
Lebanon News
15:49
Israeli airstrikes target multiple villages in southern Lebanon: NNA
2
Lebanon News
14:18
US and Israel hold 'secret meeting' to discuss preventing war with Hezbollah: Axios
Lebanon News
14:18
US and Israel hold 'secret meeting' to discuss preventing war with Hezbollah: Axios
3
Lebanon News
09:46
Lebanon backs Egypt, condemns Israeli PM's accusations over Philadelphi Corridor
Lebanon News
09:46
Lebanon backs Egypt, condemns Israeli PM's accusations over Philadelphi Corridor
4
Lebanon Economy
15:59
Optimum Invest states it is assisting Lebanese authorities after arrest of ex-central bank governor
Lebanon Economy
15:59
Optimum Invest states it is assisting Lebanese authorities after arrest of ex-central bank governor
5
Lebanon News
07:04
Helena Iskandar sues ex-central bank governor Riad Salameh amid financial probe: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
07:04
Helena Iskandar sues ex-central bank governor Riad Salameh amid financial probe: LBCI sources
6
Lebanon News
11:49
Three injured in Houla, one killed in Qabrikha amid Israeli assaults on South Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:49
Three injured in Houla, one killed in Qabrikha amid Israeli assaults on South Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
04:26
Israel breaks sound barrier over Tyre and its surroundings
Lebanon News
04:26
Israel breaks sound barrier over Tyre and its surroundings
8
Lebanon News
05:24
Israeli airstrike on Kafra leaves one dead, another injured
Lebanon News
05:24
Israeli airstrike on Kafra leaves one dead, another injured
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More