Investigative Judge begins review of case against former BDL governor Riad Salameh

The acting First Investigative Judge in Beirut, Bilal Halawi, has officially received the case file of former Banque du Liban (BDL) Governor Riad Salameh on Thursday and has begun reviewing it.



A hearing session for Salameh is expected to be scheduled for next week.



This development follows the indictment of Financial Prosecutor Ali Ibrahim, who charged Salameh with crimes including embezzlement, theft of public funds, forgery, and illicit enrichment.