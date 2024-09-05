Investigative Judge begins review of case against former BDL governor Riad Salameh

Lebanon News
2024-09-05 | 06:22
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Investigative Judge begins review of case against former BDL governor Riad Salameh
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Investigative Judge begins review of case against former BDL governor Riad Salameh

The acting First Investigative Judge in Beirut, Bilal Halawi, has officially received the case file of former Banque du Liban (BDL) Governor Riad Salameh on Thursday and has begun reviewing it. 

A hearing session for Salameh is expected to be scheduled for next week.

This development follows the indictment of Financial Prosecutor Ali Ibrahim, who charged Salameh with crimes including embezzlement, theft of public funds, forgery, and illicit enrichment.

Lebanon News

Investigative

Judge

Review

Case

BDL

Governor

Riad Salameh

LBCI Next
Helena Iskandar sues ex-central bank governor Riad Salameh amid financial probe: LBCI sources
Israeli airstrike on Kafra leaves one dead, another injured
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:04

Helena Iskandar sues ex-central bank governor Riad Salameh amid financial probe: LBCI sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-04

Jamal al-Hajjar refers Riad Salameh's case to Financial Public Prosecution amid new charges

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-03

Ex-Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh arrested in Lebanon on suspicion of embezzling bank funds: LBCI sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-03

Lebanon's former central bank governor Riad Salameh arrested: Senior judicial source affirms to Reuters

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:04

Helena Iskandar sues ex-central bank governor Riad Salameh amid financial probe: LBCI sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:24

Israeli airstrike on Kafra leaves one dead, another injured

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:26

Israel breaks sound barrier over Tyre and its surroundings

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:50

Father Youssef Nasr to LBCI: Consultation and dialogue are major challenges in current circumstances

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:49

Three injured in Houla, one killed in Qabrikha amid Israeli assaults on South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-02

Pierre Achkar to LBCI: Lebanon's tourism faces challenges, yet shows remarkable resilience

LBCI
World News
2024-07-31

Blinken stresses urgent need for Gaza ceasefire to protect hostages

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-03

Hezbollah fires 100 rockets at Israeli positions following commander's death

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:49

Israeli airstrikes target multiple villages in southern Lebanon: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:18

US and Israel hold 'secret meeting' to discuss preventing war with Hezbollah: Axios

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:46

Lebanon backs Egypt, condemns Israeli PM's accusations over Philadelphi Corridor

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
15:59

Optimum Invest states it is assisting Lebanese authorities after arrest of ex-central bank governor

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:04

Helena Iskandar sues ex-central bank governor Riad Salameh amid financial probe: LBCI sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:49

Three injured in Houla, one killed in Qabrikha amid Israeli assaults on South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:26

Israel breaks sound barrier over Tyre and its surroundings

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:24

Israeli airstrike on Kafra leaves one dead, another injured

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More