News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
12
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
23
o
South
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
12
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
23
o
South
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Islamic Health Organization mourns seven paramedics killed by Israeli attacks
Lebanon News
2024-10-31 | 15:41
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Islamic Health Organization mourns seven paramedics killed by Israeli attacks
The Islamic Health Organization issued a statement reporting that Israeli forces continue to launch daily assaults on emergency medical teams and centers, systematically targeting paramedics to hinder their humanitarian efforts.
In the latest incident, an ambulance carrying a medical team was targeted near Sheikh Ragheb Harb Hospital in Toul, southern Lebanon, on Wednesday night, causing damage to the vehicle, though no injuries were reported.
In Tyre, a medical station was struck, damaging three ambulances and a fire truck without causing injuries.
However, an ambulance in the town of Deir El Zahrani was attacked, killing one paramedic and resulting in moderate injuries to others.
Another medical station in Derdghaiya suffered a strike, killing two paramedics and the destruction of an ambulance.
In contrast, a station in the town of Selaa saw an ambulance destroyed, though no injuries were reported. A second medical point in Tyre was also targeted, with four paramedics injured in the attack.
"We mourn our martyrs and wish for the speedy recovery of the wounded. We vow to continue our path toward inevitable victory soon," the statement concluded.
Lebanon News
Islamic Health Organization
Paramedics
Killed
Israeli
Attacks
Next
Israeli Air Force targets vehicle in Aaraya, Mount Lebanon
Israeli army advances from Khiam, employs artillery and airstrikes with explosions in Kfarkela, South Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-09
Israeli airstrike targets civil defense center in Wadi Jilo, resulting in paramedics killed and injured
Lebanon News
2024-10-09
Israeli airstrike targets civil defense center in Wadi Jilo, resulting in paramedics killed and injured
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-08
Lebanon's latest report on Israeli attacks: 2,119 killed and 10,019 wounded
Lebanon News
2024-10-08
Lebanon's latest report on Israeli attacks: 2,119 killed and 10,019 wounded
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-03
Israeli attacks on Lebanon result in 1,974 killed and 9,384 injured: Health Ministry
Lebanon News
2024-10-03
Israeli attacks on Lebanon result in 1,974 killed and 9,384 injured: Health Ministry
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-03
Islamic Health Organization mourns seven killed in Israeli airstrike on Beirut's Bachoura
Lebanon News
2024-10-03
Islamic Health Organization mourns seven killed in Israeli airstrike on Beirut's Bachoura
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
20:59
Israel issues new evacuation alerts for Haret Hreik, Borj El Brajneh, Tahouitet El Ghadir, and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
20:59
Israel issues new evacuation alerts for Haret Hreik, Borj El Brajneh, Tahouitet El Ghadir, and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
0
Lebanon News
20:19
Israeli airstrikes start targeting Beirut's southern suburbs after ordering its evacuation
Lebanon News
20:19
Israeli airstrikes start targeting Beirut's southern suburbs after ordering its evacuation
0
Lebanon News
19:46
Israel's army issues evacuation warning for Borj El Brajneh and Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
19:46
Israel's army issues evacuation warning for Borj El Brajneh and Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
0
Lebanon News
19:42
Adraee issues immediate evacuation alert for Haret Hreik and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
19:42
Adraee issues immediate evacuation alert for Haret Hreik and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-23
Army Commander meets French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian amid escalating tensions
Lebanon News
2024-09-23
Army Commander meets French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian amid escalating tensions
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-30
Two killed in Israeli airstrike targeting vehicle in Ain El Remmaneh, Aley District (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-30
Two killed in Israeli airstrike targeting vehicle in Ain El Remmaneh, Aley District (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-04
Report suggests Hezbollah’s Hashem Safieddine may have been killed in Beirut strike
Lebanon News
2024-10-04
Report suggests Hezbollah’s Hashem Safieddine may have been killed in Beirut strike
0
Middle East News
03:16
Israeli police and Shin Bet arrest citizens for alleged espionage for Iran
Middle East News
03:16
Israeli police and Shin Bet arrest citizens for alleged espionage for Iran
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
14:56
Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa heads to Mexico after receiving an apology from Miss Universe Organization
Lebanon News
14:56
Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa heads to Mexico after receiving an apology from Miss Universe Organization
0
Lebanon News
11:55
Israeli airstrikes target civil defense and Islamic Health Organization in Tyre (Video)
Lebanon News
11:55
Israeli airstrikes target civil defense and Islamic Health Organization in Tyre (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-30
Two killed in Israeli airstrike targeting vehicle in Ain El Remmaneh, Aley District (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-30
Two killed in Israeli airstrike targeting vehicle in Ain El Remmaneh, Aley District (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-30
Baalbek residents flee to Deir al-Ahmar after Israeli evacuation warning; stranded families await shelter (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-30
Baalbek residents flee to Deir al-Ahmar after Israeli evacuation warning; stranded families await shelter (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-28
LBCI captures extent of damage due to continuous Israeli attacks on Nabatieh (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-28
LBCI captures extent of damage due to continuous Israeli attacks on Nabatieh (Video)
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-28
Israeli Channel 12 releases video of suspect claiming Hamas uses ambulances to transport militants
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-28
Israeli Channel 12 releases video of suspect claiming Hamas uses ambulances to transport militants
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-28
Israeli rocket falls near cars on Aaraya-Kahaleh highway
Lebanon News
2024-10-28
Israeli rocket falls near cars on Aaraya-Kahaleh highway
0
Middle East News
2024-10-26
Hezbollah video reveals targeting of Israeli soldiers near Ya'ara and Kfar Giladi
Middle East News
2024-10-26
Hezbollah video reveals targeting of Israeli soldiers near Ya'ara and Kfar Giladi
0
Middle East News
2024-10-26
Video from Hezbollah warns Israeli residents: Settlements are legitimate military targets
Middle East News
2024-10-26
Video from Hezbollah warns Israeli residents: Settlements are legitimate military targets
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
02:52
Israeli army claims killing of Mohammad Khalil Alian, Hezbollah’s anti-tank commander for the Hajir sector
Lebanon News
02:52
Israeli army claims killing of Mohammad Khalil Alian, Hezbollah’s anti-tank commander for the Hajir sector
2
Lebanon News
15:34
Israeli army issues evacuation order for Nabatieh residents in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
15:34
Israeli army issues evacuation order for Nabatieh residents in South Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
04:35
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of southern Lebanon villages
Lebanon News
04:35
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of southern Lebanon villages
4
Lebanon News
06:00
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Baalbek, Ain Bourday, and Douris
Lebanon News
06:00
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Baalbek, Ain Bourday, and Douris
5
Lebanon News
20:59
Israel issues new evacuation alerts for Haret Hreik, Borj El Brajneh, Tahouitet El Ghadir, and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
20:59
Israel issues new evacuation alerts for Haret Hreik, Borj El Brajneh, Tahouitet El Ghadir, and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
6
Lebanon News
20:19
Israeli airstrikes start targeting Beirut's southern suburbs after ordering its evacuation
Lebanon News
20:19
Israeli airstrikes start targeting Beirut's southern suburbs after ordering its evacuation
7
Lebanon News
19:46
Israel's army issues evacuation warning for Borj El Brajneh and Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
19:46
Israel's army issues evacuation warning for Borj El Brajneh and Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
8
Lebanon News
19:42
Adraee issues immediate evacuation alert for Haret Hreik and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
19:42
Adraee issues immediate evacuation alert for Haret Hreik and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More