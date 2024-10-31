Islamic Health Organization mourns seven paramedics killed by Israeli attacks

The Islamic Health Organization issued a statement reporting that Israeli forces continue to launch daily assaults on emergency medical teams and centers, systematically targeting paramedics to hinder their humanitarian efforts.



In the latest incident, an ambulance carrying a medical team was targeted near Sheikh Ragheb Harb Hospital in Toul, southern Lebanon, on Wednesday night, causing damage to the vehicle, though no injuries were reported.



In Tyre, a medical station was struck, damaging three ambulances and a fire truck without causing injuries.



However, an ambulance in the town of Deir El Zahrani was attacked, killing one paramedic and resulting in moderate injuries to others.



Another medical station in Derdghaiya suffered a strike, killing two paramedics and the destruction of an ambulance.



In contrast, a station in the town of Selaa saw an ambulance destroyed, though no injuries were reported. A second medical point in Tyre was also targeted, with four paramedics injured in the attack.



"We mourn our martyrs and wish for the speedy recovery of the wounded. We vow to continue our path toward inevitable victory soon," the statement concluded.