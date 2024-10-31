Washington Post: Israel damaged or destroyed nearly a quarter of buildings in 25 southern Lebanese villages

2024-10-31 | 16:46
Washington Post: Israel damaged or destroyed nearly a quarter of buildings in 25 southern Lebanese villages
Washington Post: Israel damaged or destroyed nearly a quarter of buildings in 25 southern Lebanese villages

Almost a quarter of all buildings in 25 southern Lebanese villages near the Israeli border had been damaged or destroyed as of Saturday, according to an analysis of satellite data by The Washington Post.

This illustrates the far-reaching toll of Israel’s land and air war on Lebanon.

Lebanon News

Washington Post

Israel

Damage

Destroy

Buildings

South Lebanon

Villages

