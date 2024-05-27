News
Cesar Abi Khalil to LBCI: We oppose obstruction, advocate Lebanon's regional isolation
2024-05-27
Cesar Abi Khalil to LBCI: We oppose obstruction, advocate Lebanon's regional isolation
Cesar Abi Khalil, a member of Lebanon's "Strong Lebanon" bloc, confirmed that Gebran Bassil, the leader of the Free Patriotic Movement, is currently outside of Lebanon.
He stated, "If there is anything to discuss with the French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian, coordination will be made to determine how the meeting and communication will take place."
In addition, Abi Khalil announced that they would vote for former Minister Jihad Azour if a session to elect a president is called today.
He emphasized their continued openness to dialogue to achieve a broader consensus or agreement on a candidate capable of confronting Lebanon's challenges.
On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Abi Khalil outlined their stance, stating, "We are in favor of purposeful dialogue, consultation, bilateral or multilateral discussions, provided they lead to constructive outcomes and a commitment to attending an open session for the president's election."
He further emphasized their opposition to any attempts at obstruction or time-wasting, reiterating their commitment to keeping Lebanon "distanced" from regional conflicts.
