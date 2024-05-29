Lebanon backtracks on allowing ICJ to investigate alleged war crimes

Reuters revealed that the Lebanese government has reversed its decision to allow the International Court of Justice to investigate war crimes following the killing of photojournalist Issam Abdallah and several other civilians due to Israeli airstrikes.



Lebanon is not a member of the International Court of Justice and must submit an official declaration granting the court jurisdiction to initiate investigations within a specified timeframe.



According to Reuters, the Foreign Minister did not submit the required declaration, and the government issued an amended decision on Tuesday that did not mention the International Court of Justice. Instead, it stated that Lebanon would file complaints with the United Nations instead.



