Lebanon backtracks on allowing ICJ to investigate alleged war crimes

Lebanon News
2024-05-29 | 11:59
High views
Lebanon backtracks on allowing ICJ to investigate alleged war crimes
0min
Lebanon backtracks on allowing ICJ to investigate alleged war crimes

Reuters revealed that the Lebanese government has reversed its decision to allow the International Court of Justice to investigate war crimes following the killing of photojournalist Issam Abdallah and several other civilians due to Israeli airstrikes.

Lebanon is not a member of the International Court of Justice and must submit an official declaration granting the court jurisdiction to initiate investigations within a specified timeframe.

According to Reuters, the Foreign Minister did not submit the required declaration, and the government issued an amended decision on Tuesday that did not mention the International Court of Justice. Instead, it stated that Lebanon would file complaints with the United Nations instead.

Reuters

Lebanon News

Lebanon

ICJ

Crime Wars

Investigation

Issam Abdallah

Michel Douaihy to LBCI: Le Drian to continue Quintet Committee's work, dialogue deemed unconstitutional
Frontline fears: Northern Israeli towns brace for Hezbollah incursions
