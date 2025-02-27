Israel military says struck Hezbollah 'observation post' in South Lebanon

Lebanon News
27-02-2025 | 12:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israel military says struck Hezbollah &#39;observation post&#39; in South Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Israel military says struck Hezbollah 'observation post' in South Lebanon

The Israeli military said it struck a Hezbollah observation post in South Lebanon on Thursday, calling its presence "a violation of the ceasefire understandings between Israel and Lebanon."

"Earlier today (Thursday), activity inside an observation post belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization was identified in the area of Aainata in southern Lebanon," the military said in a statement, adding that it "was struck by the IAF (Air Force)."

AFP

Lebanon News

Israel

Army

South Lebanon

Hezbollah

LBCI Next
Saudi crown prince congratulates Lebanese PM after government's confidence vote
Parliament grants PM Nawaf Salam's government confidence
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-10

Israel's military claims it struck Hezbollah arms truck in south Lebanon: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-07

Israel says it struck alleged Hezbollah sites in Lebanon, citing 'ceasefire violation'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-16

Israel's military says struck around 50 targets in Gaza over the last day

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-10

Israel's military says struck Houthi targets in Yemen

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Global footprint: The future of Lebanon's diplomatic missions, embassies, and consulates

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Lebanon's unpaid electricity debt: Will Lebanon finally honor its fuel agreement with Iraq?

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:28

Interior Minister Ahmad Al-Hajjar holds meetings with ambassadors of the US, Egypt, Jordan, and EU

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:43

Walid Jumblatt says from Baabda Palace: Israeli plan is to divide the region

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-15

Kremlin thanks Hamas for freeing Russian-Israeli hostage: State media

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Lebanese FM Youssef Rajji wraps up Paris visit, discusses Syria and Lebanon’s future with international leaders

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:16

Amal Movement, Hezbollah unite to address reconstruction and upcoming municipal elections

LBCI
World News
14:47

EU top diplomat rejects Trump closing NATO door to Ukraine

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:16

Israel's defense minister says forces 'staying indefinitely' in Lebanon border buffer zone: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:36

Lebanon’s president congratulates government on confidence vote, calls opposition a right, necessity

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:34

Two Israeli strikes target Hermel

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:51

Saudi crown prince congratulates Lebanese PM after government's confidence vote

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:10

Israel military says struck Hezbollah 'observation post' in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:16

Amal Movement, Hezbollah unite to address reconstruction and upcoming municipal elections

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Lebanon's unpaid electricity debt: Will Lebanon finally honor its fuel agreement with Iraq?

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:43

Walid Jumblatt says from Baabda Palace: Israeli plan is to divide the region

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More