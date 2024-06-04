On Tuesday, Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem told "Al Jazeera" that "our decision is not to expand the war, but we will fight if it is imposed on us."



He further stated: "We have received threats in the past two months, and our response was that the [situation on the] Lebanese front is linked to the developments in Gaza."



Sheikh Naim Qassem revealed that talks regarding the withdrawal of the Radwan Force from the Lebanese border with Israel are not true.



Furthermore, he told "Al Jazeera:" "If Israel wants to wage a full-scale war, we are ready for it."