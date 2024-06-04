Kataeb Party denounces escalation, holds Hezbollah and Iran responsible in latest meeting

In a statement after a meeting chaired by the party leader, MP Samy Gemayel, the Kataeb Party's political bureau affirmed that the dangerous escalation in the south on both sides of the border has become unacceptable.



These developments, according to the party, require all concerned parties, both within the state and outside it, to understand that any miscalculation could drag Lebanon into a "destructive war," which neither wants nor can afford.



The political bureau held Hezbollah fully responsible for dragging Lebanon into this "explosive situation" at the height of ongoing negotiations to stop the fighting between Israel and Hamas.



This, based on the political bureau, clearly reflects the Iranian position, which preemptively rejected any mediation to halt the "ongoing massacres."



Instead, serious efforts should be made to reach a final solution that ends the suffering of the Palestinian people and grants them the right to a viable state, the political bureau affirmed.



The Kataeb Party's political bureau considered that "it would have been more appropriate for Ali Bagheri, Acting Iranian Foreign Minister, who claimed that Beirut is the 'cradle' of resistance against Israel, to declare resistance from his own country, rather than revealing that there are secret negotiations between his country and the United States in Oman."