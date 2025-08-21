News
Putin prepared to meet Zelensky but legitimacy an issue: Lavrov
World News
21-08-2025 | 07:51
Putin prepared to meet Zelensky but legitimacy an issue: Lavrov
Russian President Vladimir Putin is prepared to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky but all issues must be worked through first and there's a question about Zelensky's authority to sign a peace deal, Putin's foreign minister said on Thursday.
Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump met on Friday in Alaska for the first Russia-U.S. summit in more than four years and the two leaders discussed how to end the deadliest war in Europe since World War Two.
After his summit talks in Alaska, Trump said on Monday he had begun arranging, opens new tab a meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian leaders, to be followed by a trilateral summit with the U.S. president.
Asked by reporters if Putin was willing to meet Zelensky, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said: "Our president has repeatedly said that he is ready to meet, including with Mr. Zelensky."
Lavrov, though, added a caveat: "With the understanding that all issues that require consideration at the highest level will be well worked out, and experts and ministers will prepare appropriate recommendations.
"And, of course, with the understanding that when and if - hopefully, when - it comes to signing future agreements, the issue of the legitimacy of the person who signs these agreements from the Ukrainian side will be resolved," Lavrov said.
Reuters
World News
Putin
Zelenskiy
Legitimacy
Issue
Lavrov
Ukraine
Russia
