Gunman Injured and Arrested After Opening Fire Near US Embassy in Awkar: LAF

Lebanon News
2024-06-05 | 02:53
Gunman Injured and Arrested After Opening Fire Near US Embassy in Awkar: LAF
2min
Gunman Injured and Arrested After Opening Fire Near US Embassy in Awkar: LAF

A gunman opened fire near the US Embassy in Awkar on Wednesday morning before being shot and arrested. The Lebanese Army is searching the area for other possible suspects.
 
As a result, the road from Dbayeh to Awkar leading to the embassy was blocked.
 
Sources told LBCI that the gunman and one of the embassy guards were injured during the incident.
 
The US Embassy issued a statement on their X platform: "At 8:34 a.m. local time, small arms fire was reported near the entrance to the US Embassy. Thanks to the quick reaction of the LAF, ISF, and our Embassy security team, our facility and team are safe. Investigations are underway, and we are in close contact with host country law enforcement."
 
“The US Embassy in Lebanon, located in Awkar, was subjected to gunfire by a Syrian national. Army personnel in the area returned fire, injuring the shooter. He was arrested and taken to a hospital for treatment. An investigation is underway to determine the details of the incident,” a statement by the Lebanese Armed Forces explained.

Download now the LBCI mobile app
