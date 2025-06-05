News
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
24
o
South
21
o
UK threatens Israel with 'further concrete actions' over Gaza offensive, aid restrictions
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05-06-2025 | 14:39
High views
Share
Share
0
min
UK threatens Israel with 'further concrete actions' over Gaza offensive, aid restrictions
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday warned Israel of "further concrete actions" over its Gaza offensive and restrictions on aid after a meeting in London with Jordan's King Abdullah II.
"The Prime Minister reiterated that if Israel did not cease the renewed military offensive and lift its restrictions on humanitarian aid, the UK and its partners would take further concrete actions in response," a spokesperson for his Downing Street office said in a statement.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
World News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
UK
Israel
Gaza
Offensive
Aid
Restrictions
