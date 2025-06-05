UK threatens Israel with 'further concrete actions' over Gaza offensive, aid restrictions

Israel-Gaza War Updates
05-06-2025 | 14:39
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UK threatens Israel with &#39;further concrete actions&#39; over Gaza offensive, aid restrictions
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
UK threatens Israel with 'further concrete actions' over Gaza offensive, aid restrictions

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday warned Israel of "further concrete actions" over its Gaza offensive and restrictions on aid after a meeting in London with Jordan's King Abdullah II.

"The Prime Minister reiterated that if Israel did not cease the renewed military offensive and lift its restrictions on humanitarian aid, the UK and its partners would take further concrete actions in response," a spokesperson for his Downing Street office said in a statement.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

World News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

UK

Israel

Gaza

Offensive

Aid

Restrictions

LBCI Next
Israeli PM says bodies of two hostages retrieved from Gaza
US vetoes UN Security Council demand for Gaza ceasefire
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-02

UK says 'does not support' Israel's expansion of Gaza offensive

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-19

UN humanitarian agency says 'in discussions' with Israel on resuming Gaza aid

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-19

Britain, Canada, France condemn Israel's 'egregious actions' in Gaza

LBCI
World News
2025-05-20

UK pauses trade negotiations with Israel, summons envoy over Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

Coalition on the edge: Netanyahu battles crisis over draft law and Gaza war

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:26

US-backed Gaza aid group says resumes food distribution

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:18

Gaza rescuers say 37 killed in Israeli attacks Thursday

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:25

Recognizing Palestinian state now would send 'wrong signal': Germany

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:30

Israeli media: Strike on Beirut's southern suburbs will be 'largest' since ceasefire

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-31

Miss Lebanon qualifies among the Top 20 at Miss World 2025, ranks among Top 5 in Asia & Oceania

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-16

UN peacekeepers report 'unacceptable' confrontation in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:41

Israel issues evacuation warning for residents of Ain Qana, South Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:43

Israel issues evacuation warning for residents of Hadath, Haret Hreik, and Borj El Brajneh in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:03

Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:30

Israeli media: Strike on Beirut's southern suburbs will be 'largest' since ceasefire

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:14

Israeli army says it’s preparing to strike infrastructure targets in Beirut’s southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:32

The Lebanese army tried to deter Israeli strikes but was refused, military sources say

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:16

Total of 17 Israeli airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:54

New Israeli airstrikes hit southern suburbs of Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:41

Random threat calls hit villages in South, Western Bekaa, and Beirut; army intelligence investigates

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More