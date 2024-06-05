Intelligence Directorate arrests Sheikh for suspected involvement in US Embassy shooting

The Intelligence Directorate in the Bekaa arrested Sheikh Malik Juha for suspicion of involvement in the shooting incident at the US Embassy in Awkar after he sought refuge with a prominent entity in the region.Sheikh Malik Juha was arrested in front of the Abu Bakr Al-Siddik Mosque in Majdal Aanjar.This operation comes after several raids were conducted in the town of Majdal Aanjar, carried out by the State Security Directorate in the Bekaa region, in coordination with the Intelligence Directorate.It is worth noting that the shooter at the US embassy, Qais Al-Faraj, registered with the UNHCR, used to receive religious education from this sheikh.