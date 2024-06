Statement: Qatar Strongly Condemns Shooting Attack on US Embassy in Lebanon#MOFAQatar pic.twitter.com/Ihr5XJXMZ1 — Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Qatar (@MofaQatar_EN) June 6, 2024

On Thursday, Qatar condemned the recent shooting attack that targeted the US Embassy in Beirut.In a statement, the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its "firm position on rejecting violence, terrorism, and criminal acts, regardless of the motives and reasons."The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also reiterated the need to provide "the necessary protection to all diplomatic missions and their staff as they are among the pillars of the international system."In the details, a gunman opened fire near the US Embassy in the Awkar area on Wednesday morning, before being shot and arrested. After the incident, LBCI sources confirmed that the gunman and one of the embassy guards were injured.Later on Wednesday, the Lebanese army announced in a statement that a patrol from the Intelligence Directorate and an army unit raided several houses, arresting a Syrian national, identified as A.J., and a Lebanese citizen, identified as A.Z., on suspicion of their connection to Qais Al-Faraj, the shooter, and three of his family members.It also revealed that the army continues its raids while pursuing the investigations under the supervision of the competent judiciary.On Thursday, LBCI sources also confirmed that the individual responsible for the US Embassy attack acted independently, reportedly financing the purchase of the weapon and ammunition using his funds.