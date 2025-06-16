WSJ: Iran seeks to end hostilities quickly

16-06-2025 | 10:31
WSJ: Iran seeks to end hostilities quickly
WSJ: Iran seeks to end hostilities quickly

The Wall Street Journal reported, citing officials, that Iran is seeking to quickly end the hostilities and resume talks over its nuclear program.

The report said Iran has sent messages to both Israel and the United States through Arab mediators.

Reuters has not been able to independently verify the report's contents.

Reuters

