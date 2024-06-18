News
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
37
o
Keserwan
32
o
Metn
32
o
Mount Lebanon
33
o
North
33
o
South
28
o
Amos Hochstein urges diplomatic end to Israel-Hezbollah escalation in Lebanon visit
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Amos Hochstein urges diplomatic end to Israel-Hezbollah escalation in Lebanon visit
US Special Envoy Amos Hochstein, during his visit to Lebanon, emphasized the urgent need for a diplomatic resolution to the prolonged conflict between Israel and Hezbollah along the Blue Line.
Hochstein stressed the heavy toll the conflict has taken on innocent lives, property, and the Lebanese economy.
“Let me be clear, the conflict along the Blue Line between Israel and Hezbollah has gone on for long enough,” Hochstein stated.
“The country is suffering for no good reason. It's in everyone's interest to resolve it quickly and diplomatically,” he said.
Hochstein's visit to Beirut follows recent discussions in Israel, underscoring the gravity of the escalating situation.
He highlighted President Joe Biden’s commitment to preventing further escalation and potential broader conflict, stating that, “What President Biden wants to do is to avoid a further escalation to a greater war.”
“The conversations that I had here today in Beirut and the ones that I had yesterday in Israel, both are being conducted because the situation is serious,” Hochstein said.
Hochstein described his discussion with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri as “very good,” noting that they covered Lebanon’s current security and political situation, as well as a potential deal concerning Gaza.
Lebanon News
Amos Hochstein
United States
Hezbollah
Israel
Lebanon
War
Border
Blue Line
Conflict
0
Lebanon News
Guterres warns of escalating conflict on Lebanon-Israel border
Lebanon News
Guterres warns of escalating conflict on Lebanon-Israel border
0
Lebanon News
Israeli Defense Minister: Northern borders conflict poses 'threat' to Hezbollah and Lebanon
Lebanon News
Israeli Defense Minister: Northern borders conflict poses 'threat' to Hezbollah and Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
Israel: Lebanon, Hezbollah, and Iran bear full responsibility for deterioration of security at border
Lebanon News
Israel: Lebanon, Hezbollah, and Iran bear full responsibility for deterioration of security at border
0
Middle East News
Israeli Shekel declines after Netanyahu's warning against action on Hezbollah in Lebanon
Middle East News
Israeli Shekel declines after Netanyahu's warning against action on Hezbollah in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
Mikati and US Envoy Hochstein discuss path to peace amid tensions
Lebanon News
Mikati and US Envoy Hochstein discuss path to peace amid tensions
0
Lebanon Economy
On LBCI, Antoine Habib unveils housing loan membership: Conditions for eligibility
Lebanon Economy
On LBCI, Antoine Habib unveils housing loan membership: Conditions for eligibility
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Gantz warns of urgent need for northern border agreement in meeting with Hochstein
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Gantz warns of urgent need for northern border agreement in meeting with Hochstein
0
Middle East News
Hochstein informs Israel: Gaza plan essential for northern settlement, reports Israeli Broadcasting Authority
Middle East News
Hochstein informs Israel: Gaza plan essential for northern settlement, reports Israeli Broadcasting Authority
0
Lebanon News
Security sources to LBCI: Lebanese and Syrians were among the group that kidnapped Pascal Sleiman
Lebanon News
Security sources to LBCI: Lebanese and Syrians were among the group that kidnapped Pascal Sleiman
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel informs US envoy operations in Rafah nearly concluded: Israeli Channel 12
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel informs US envoy operations in Rafah nearly concluded: Israeli Channel 12
0
Lebanon News
Hezbollah mourns martyr Mohammad Moustafa Ayoub from South Lebanon
Lebanon News
Hezbollah mourns martyr Mohammad Moustafa Ayoub from South Lebanon
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Al-Qassam Brigades: Two hostages killed in Israeli airstrike on Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Al-Qassam Brigades: Two hostages killed in Israeli airstrike on Rafah
0
Lebanon News
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
1
Middle East News
Hochstein informs Israel: Gaza plan essential for northern settlement, reports Israeli Broadcasting Authority
Middle East News
Hochstein informs Israel: Gaza plan essential for northern settlement, reports Israeli Broadcasting Authority
2
Lebanon News
Israeli aircraft strike house in Chaqra, South Lebanon for second consecutive day
Lebanon News
Israeli aircraft strike house in Chaqra, South Lebanon for second consecutive day
3
News Bulletin Reports
US Mediation Amid Israeli Internal Strife: Balancing Gaza Conflict and Lebanese Border Tensions
News Bulletin Reports
US Mediation Amid Israeli Internal Strife: Balancing Gaza Conflict and Lebanese Border Tensions
4
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Saudi Arabia calls for recognition of Palestine, ceasefire in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Saudi Arabia calls for recognition of Palestine, ceasefire in Gaza
5
News Bulletin Reports
General Joseph Aoun Secures Continued US Support and Increased Aid for Lebanese Army
News Bulletin Reports
General Joseph Aoun Secures Continued US Support and Increased Aid for Lebanese Army
6
World News
UK approval of arms exports to Israel plunged at start of Gaza war: Reuters
World News
UK approval of arms exports to Israel plunged at start of Gaza war: Reuters
7
Lebanon News
Amos Hochstein urges diplomatic end to Israel-Hezbollah escalation in Lebanon visit
Lebanon News
Amos Hochstein urges diplomatic end to Israel-Hezbollah escalation in Lebanon visit
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israeli negotiator reveals tens of Gaza hostages 'alive with certainty'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israeli negotiator reveals tens of Gaza hostages 'alive with certainty'
