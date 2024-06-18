Amos Hochstein urges diplomatic end to Israel-Hezbollah escalation in Lebanon visit

Lebanon News
2024-06-18 | 06:29
High views
2min
US Special Envoy Amos Hochstein, during his visit to Lebanon, emphasized the urgent need for a diplomatic resolution to the prolonged conflict between Israel and Hezbollah along the Blue Line. 

Hochstein stressed the heavy toll the conflict has taken on innocent lives, property, and the Lebanese economy.

“Let me be clear, the conflict along the Blue Line between Israel and Hezbollah has gone on for long enough,” Hochstein stated.

“The country is suffering for no good reason. It's in everyone's interest to resolve it quickly and diplomatically,” he said.

Hochstein's visit to Beirut follows recent discussions in Israel, underscoring the gravity of the escalating situation. 

He highlighted President Joe Biden’s commitment to preventing further escalation and potential broader conflict, stating that, “What President Biden wants to do is to avoid a further escalation to a greater war.”

“The conversations that I had here today in Beirut and the ones that I had yesterday in Israel, both are being conducted because the situation is serious,” Hochstein said. 

Hochstein described his discussion with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri as “very good,” noting that they covered Lebanon’s current security and political situation, as well as a potential deal concerning Gaza.

Mikati and US Envoy Hochstein discuss path to peace amid tensions
On LBCI, Antoine Habib unveils housing loan membership: Conditions for eligibility
