Mikati and US Envoy Hochstein discuss path to peace amid tensions

Lebanon News
2024-06-18 | 06:58
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Mikati and US Envoy Hochstein discuss path to peace amid tensions
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Mikati and US Envoy Hochstein discuss path to peace amid tensions

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, during a meeting with US Special Envoy Amos Hochstein, emphasized that "Lebanon does not seek escalation and what is needed is to stop the ongoing Israeli aggression  and return to calm and stability at the southern border."

US Ambassador Lisa Johnson also attended the meeting.

Mikati stated, "We are committed to restoring security and stability, addressing the ongoing violations of Lebanese sovereignty, and stopping the systematic killing and destruction carried out by Israel."

He further said, "The ongoing Israeli threats will not deter us from our efforts to establish calm."

"This is a priority for us and all of Lebanon's friends," Mikati added.

Lebanon News

Najib Mikati

Amos Hochstein

United States

Israel

Lebanon

War

Border

Amos Hochstein urges diplomatic end to Israel-Hezbollah escalation in Lebanon visit
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-07

Guterres warns of escalating conflict on Lebanon-Israel border

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:29

Amos Hochstein urges diplomatic end to Israel-Hezbollah escalation in Lebanon visit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-15

Lebanon and Israel's fire warfare: A new dimension of destruction

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-14

Northern front heats up: Potential war looms as Israeli Cabinet weighs Lebanon strategy

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:29

Amos Hochstein urges diplomatic end to Israel-Hezbollah escalation in Lebanon visit

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:08

On LBCI, Antoine Habib unveils housing loan membership: Conditions for eligibility

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:05

Gantz warns of urgent need for northern border agreement in meeting with Hochstein

LBCI
Middle East News
14:14

Hochstein informs Israel: Gaza plan essential for northern settlement, reports Israeli Broadcasting Authority

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-08

Security sources to LBCI: Lebanese and Syrians were among the group that kidnapped Pascal Sleiman

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:01

Israel informs US envoy operations in Rafah nearly concluded: Israeli Channel 12

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-17

Hezbollah mourns martyr Mohammad Moustafa Ayoub from South Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-14

Al-Qassam Brigades: Two hostages killed in Israeli airstrike on Rafah

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
14:14

Hochstein informs Israel: Gaza plan essential for northern settlement, reports Israeli Broadcasting Authority

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:49

Israeli aircraft strike house in Chaqra, South Lebanon for second consecutive day

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:25

US Mediation Amid Israeli Internal Strife: Balancing Gaza Conflict and Lebanese Border Tensions

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:04

Saudi Arabia calls for recognition of Palestine, ceasefire in Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

General Joseph Aoun Secures Continued US Support and Increased Aid for Lebanese Army

LBCI
World News
00:22

UK approval of arms exports to Israel plunged at start of Gaza war: Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:29

Amos Hochstein urges diplomatic end to Israel-Hezbollah escalation in Lebanon visit

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:30

Israeli negotiator reveals tens of Gaza hostages 'alive with certainty'

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More