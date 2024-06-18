Mikati and US Envoy Hochstein discuss path to peace amid tensions

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, during a meeting with US Special Envoy Amos Hochstein, emphasized that "Lebanon does not seek escalation and what is needed is to stop the ongoing Israeli aggression and return to calm and stability at the southern border."



US Ambassador Lisa Johnson also attended the meeting.



Mikati stated, "We are committed to restoring security and stability, addressing the ongoing violations of Lebanese sovereignty, and stopping the systematic killing and destruction carried out by Israel."



He further said, "The ongoing Israeli threats will not deter us from our efforts to establish calm."



"This is a priority for us and all of Lebanon's friends," Mikati added.