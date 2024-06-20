UN Special Coordinator visits UNIFIL headquarters in Naqoura

Lebanon News
2024-06-20 | 12:12
High views
UN Special Coordinator visits UNIFIL headquarters in Naqoura
2min
UN Special Coordinator visits UNIFIL headquarters in Naqoura

UN Special Coordinator Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert met on Thursday with UNIFIL Force Commander and Head of Mission Aroldo Lázaro and with UNIFIL peacekeepers deployed in south Lebanon. 

It was noted as her first visit to UNIFIL headquarters in Naqoura.

The Special Coordinator stated, “Our joint efforts are aimed at restoring stability along the Blue Line after over eight months of intense exchanges that have severely disrupted tens of thousands of lives on both sides. It is crucial for all sides to stop the firing and for the parties to commit to sustainable solutions in line with Security Council Resolution 1701.”

The Special Coordinator highlighted UNIFIL’s leadership and the dedication of its peacekeepers, who remain present and continue to patrol the area south of the Litani River despite the challenging and dangerous conditions.

Welcoming the Special Coordinator on her first visit to UNIFIL, Head of Mission and Force Commander Lázaro said: “Despite the current challenges, peacekeepers will continue to support the implementation of Resolution 1701 on the ground, and to engage both parties through our liaison and coordination mechanisms. We will continue to work closely with the Special Coordinator to urge de-escalation and steps toward a lasting political and diplomatic solution.”

