MP Salim el-Sayegh calls on friendly nations to protect remaining Lebanon, highlights Lebanese loss of decision-making power
2024-06-21 | 04:10
MP Salim el-Sayegh calls on friendly nations to protect remaining Lebanon, highlights Lebanese loss of decision-making power
MP Salim el-Sayegh called on friendly nations to protect what is left of Lebanon, asserting that the Lebanese people's ability to make decisions has been taken away.
On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, el-Sayegh stated that what is happening today is entirely different from the concept of resistance, noting that "we are facing a war across borders aimed not at liberating land, but at unifying fronts in support of Gaza."
He noted that Lebanon has paid a high price for the Palestinian cause and the wrong decisions of Palestinian leaders and that no other Arab nation has endured as much as the Lebanese.
He stated that reports about Israel planning a preemptive war on Lebanon are inaccurate, emphasizing that no one conducts such a preemptive war of this nature.
He suggested that the best response to Israel would be to strengthen internal unity and elect a president.
El-Sayegh emphasized that the state lacks decision-making power regarding war and peace, as well as diplomatic and political decisions.
He stated, "The main message that must be conveyed is to prevent Lebanon from being dragged into an undesirable situation, where we are compelled to accept a forced reality and engage in a war that would make all of Lebanon bear the Israeli response.''
