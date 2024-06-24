US General: Israeli attack in Lebanon could increase risk of wider conflict

2024-06-24 | 00:29
US General: Israeli attack in Lebanon could increase risk of wider conflict
US General: Israeli attack in Lebanon could increase risk of wider conflict

General Charles Brown, Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, said on Sunday that any Israeli attack on Lebanon could increase the risk of a broader conflict that could draw in Iran and its allied militants, especially if Hezbollah's existence is threatened.

Reuters

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Lebanon

Israel

Attack

Conflict

Iran

Hezbollah

Middle East

