Israeli airstrike in Nabatieh leaves many injured, Civil Defense conducts overnight rescue operations: Here are the details
Lebanon News
2024-06-27 | 00:26
Israeli airstrike in Nabatieh leaves many injured, Civil Defense conducts overnight rescue operations: Here are the details
On Wednesday evening, at approximately 10:00 PM, Israeli warplanes targeted the Mashaa neighborhood in the city of Nabatieh with two air-to-surface missiles.
Later, the state-run National News Agency confirmed that the toll of the airstrike has risen to 19 injuries.
The injuries were categorized as follows: 14 cases of panic, stress, and suffocation and five wounded in the vicinity of the targeted house.
Early on Thursday, the Lebanese Civil Defense stated that at 01:00 AM, Civil Defense members rescued an injured person from under the rubble and transported her to a nearby hospital.
Simultaneously, they worked on extinguishing the fire, removing the rubble, and clearing the road in Nabatieh following the Israeli airstrike that targeted a building.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Israel
Airstrike
Nabatieh
Civil Defense
Rescue
Operations
