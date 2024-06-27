Israeli airstrike in Nabatieh leaves many injured, Civil Defense conducts overnight rescue operations: Here are the details

2024-06-27 | 00:26
Israeli airstrike in Nabatieh leaves many injured, Civil Defense conducts overnight rescue operations: Here are the details
Israeli airstrike in Nabatieh leaves many injured, Civil Defense conducts overnight rescue operations: Here are the details

On Wednesday evening, at approximately 10:00 PM, Israeli warplanes targeted the Mashaa neighborhood in the city of Nabatieh with two air-to-surface missiles.

Later, the state-run National News Agency confirmed that the toll of the airstrike has risen to 19 injuries.

The injuries were categorized as follows: 14 cases of panic, stress, and suffocation and five wounded in the vicinity of the targeted house.

Early on Thursday, the Lebanese Civil Defense stated that at 01:00 AM, Civil Defense members rescued an injured person from under the rubble and transported her to a nearby hospital. 

Simultaneously, they worked on extinguishing the fire, removing the rubble, and clearing the road in Nabatieh following the Israeli airstrike that targeted a building.
 

