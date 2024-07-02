Maya Noun, Secretary of the Syndicate of Restaurant, Café, Nightclub, and Pastry Owners in Lebanon, announced that restaurant activity is steady and the sector is prepared for the tourist season, operating "day by day."



On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, he emphasized the determination of institutions to continue operations and employ Lebanese workers.



"It is our duty to show that there is tourism in Lebanon and to promote positivity," she said.



Regarding the issue of unlicensed restaurants, Noun clarified that the syndicate does not have regulatory authority over these institutions.



She noted that the Ministry of Tourism handles this through its regulatory body.



Noun highlighted that 90 percent of the materials and products used in restaurants are imported, which contributes to higher prices.



However, she assured me that there is a range of prices to suit all budgets.



Noun also pointed out the high cost of electricity for businesses, advising those considering entering the restaurant sector to proceed cautiously and thoroughly plan their projects to avoid failure.