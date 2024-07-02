Maya Noun to LBCI: Lebanon's restaurants ready for tourist season, emphasizing resilience

Lebanon News
2024-07-02 | 04:52
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Maya Noun to LBCI: Lebanon&#39;s restaurants ready for tourist season, emphasizing resilience
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Maya Noun to LBCI: Lebanon's restaurants ready for tourist season, emphasizing resilience

Maya Noun, Secretary of the Syndicate of Restaurant, Café, Nightclub, and Pastry Owners in Lebanon, announced that restaurant activity is steady and the sector is prepared for the tourist season, operating "day by day."

On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, he emphasized the determination of institutions to continue operations and employ Lebanese workers. 

"It is our duty to show that there is tourism in Lebanon and to promote positivity," she said.

Regarding the issue of unlicensed restaurants, Noun clarified that the syndicate does not have regulatory authority over these institutions. 

She noted that the Ministry of Tourism handles this through its regulatory body.

Noun highlighted that 90 percent of the materials and products used in restaurants are imported, which contributes to higher prices.

However, she assured me that there is a range of prices to suit all budgets.

Noun also pointed out the high cost of electricity for businesses, advising those considering entering the restaurant sector to proceed cautiously and thoroughly plan their projects to avoid failure.

Lebanon News

Maya Noun

Restaurants

Tourism

Lebanon

Syndicate

LBCI Next
Pierre Achkar to LBCI: Lebanon's tourism faces challenges, yet shows remarkable resilience
Rights groups call for UN fact-finding mission on Beirut Port explosion
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:12

Pierre Achkar to LBCI: Lebanon's tourism faces challenges, yet shows remarkable resilience

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:11

Launching Lebanon's tourism campaign, 'Meshwar Rayhin Meshwar:' Speeches' highlights

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Lebanon's 2024 summer: Festivals, fun, and flourishing tourism - A look at the numbers

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-25

Walid Nassar to LBCI: Lebanon's tourism focus shifts to peace amid security challenges

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:31

Saudi Arabia pledges $10 million to aid Lebanon's stability and development

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:12

Pierre Achkar to LBCI: Lebanon's tourism faces challenges, yet shows remarkable resilience

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:52

Rights groups call for UN fact-finding mission on Beirut Port explosion

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:22

Ghosted Israeli towns: Rockets from Gaza, drones from Hezbollah

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-04-28

Seven people, including minors, killed in attack in Ecuador

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-08

Hamas says it still holds largest number of hostages and capable of increasing that number

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-29

UKMTO: Report of incident Northwest of Mocha, Yemen

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Lebanon's 2024 summer: Festivals, fun, and flourishing tourism - A look at the numbers

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Lebanon's 2024 summer: Festivals, fun, and flourishing tourism - A look at the numbers

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:52

Rights groups call for UN fact-finding mission on Beirut Port explosion

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:22

Ghosted Israeli towns: Rockets from Gaza, drones from Hezbollah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Hezbollah supports Gaza: Opposition pushes for Lebanon-Gaza separation

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:31

Saudi Arabia pledges $10 million to aid Lebanon's stability and development

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:11

Launching Lebanon's tourism campaign, 'Meshwar Rayhin Meshwar:' Speeches' highlights

LBCI
Middle East News
06:31

Iran warns Israeli attack on Hezbollah could spark regional war

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:44

Fuel prices increase across Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More