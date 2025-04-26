Zelensky meets with Trump in Rome: Ukrainian spokesperson

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump met briefly on Saturday in Rome on the sidelines of Pope Francis' funeral, the Ukrainian presidency announced after the White House said Kyiv and Moscow were "very close to a deal."



"The meeting took place and is already over," Zelensky's spokesman Sergiy Nykyforov told journalists without elaborating.



AFP