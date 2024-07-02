Saudi Arabia announced a $10 million financial contribution to Lebanon through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon Waleed Bukhari said on Tuesday.



Bukhari emphasized that this support reflects the Kingdom’s commitment to humanitarian and relief efforts and aims to promote stability and development in Lebanon.



The announcement came during the signing of a cooperation agreement between the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center and Lebanon’s Higher Relief Commission at the Grand Serail.



"The support provided by the Kingdom is a continuation of our solidarity with the Lebanese people," Bukhari said.



Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati expressed gratitude for the aid, describing it as a testament to Saudi Arabia's dedication to Lebanon’s stability and support.



"Saudi Arabia has always been and will remain Lebanon’s elder brother, striving to maintain its security, safety, stability, and the unity of its people," Mikati said.



In addition, he reaffirmed Lebanon's commitment to fully implementing the Taif Agreement, which he called the most suitable framework for managing the country's affairs.