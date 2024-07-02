News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Lebanese Movie
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hochstein in Paris on Wednesday for talks on Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-07-02 | 11:47
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Hochstein in Paris on Wednesday for talks on Lebanon
The US special envoy to Lebanon, Amos Hochstein, will meet with the French special envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, in Paris on Wednesday to conduct new talks about Lebanon, according to several informed sources cited by Agence France-Presse.
Sources close to Le Drian said that he "will meet again with Amos Hochstein as he regularly does."
They met diplomatically in Washington in April, where they shared "the same sense of urgency and determination to work with the Lebanese to break the institutional deadlock."
Paris and Washington view it as crucial that the Lebanese elect a new president to restore political stability to a country threatened by the expanding Gaza war, amid almost daily exchanges of fire between Hezbollah and Israel.
Two other sources also said that Hochstein will also meet with an advisor in the diplomatic cell at the Elysee Palace, an active cell for months with the Foreign Ministry to work on avoiding escalation on the Lebanese-Israeli border.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Stability
Amos Hochstein
Jean-Yves Le Drian
Talks
France
Next
Maya Noun to LBCI: Lebanon's restaurants ready for tourist season, emphasizing resilience
Rights groups call for UN fact-finding mission on Beirut Port explosion
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-24
Jordan's King, France's President stress stability in Lebanon in recent meeting
Lebanon News
2024-06-24
Jordan's King, France's President stress stability in Lebanon in recent meeting
0
Lebanon News
05:31
Saudi Arabia pledges $10 million to aid Lebanon's stability and development
Lebanon News
05:31
Saudi Arabia pledges $10 million to aid Lebanon's stability and development
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-27
France 'extremely concerned' about Lebanon-Israel border violence
Lebanon News
2024-06-27
France 'extremely concerned' about Lebanon-Israel border violence
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-27
Lebanese FM discusses de-escalation in South Lebanon in talks with EU officials in Brussels
Lebanon News
2024-06-27
Lebanese FM discusses de-escalation in South Lebanon in talks with EU officials in Brussels
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:31
Saudi Arabia pledges $10 million to aid Lebanon's stability and development
Lebanon News
05:31
Saudi Arabia pledges $10 million to aid Lebanon's stability and development
0
Lebanon News
05:12
Pierre Achkar to LBCI: Lebanon's tourism faces challenges, yet shows remarkable resilience
Lebanon News
05:12
Pierre Achkar to LBCI: Lebanon's tourism faces challenges, yet shows remarkable resilience
0
Lebanon News
04:52
Maya Noun to LBCI: Lebanon's restaurants ready for tourist season, emphasizing resilience
Lebanon News
04:52
Maya Noun to LBCI: Lebanon's restaurants ready for tourist season, emphasizing resilience
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-01
Rights groups call for UN fact-finding mission on Beirut Port explosion
Lebanon News
2024-07-01
Rights groups call for UN fact-finding mission on Beirut Port explosion
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-06-05
IAEA Board passes resolution against Iran on cooperation
World News
2024-06-05
IAEA Board passes resolution against Iran on cooperation
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-13
Al-Qassam Brigades says contact was 'lost' with militants guarding four hostages
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-13
Al-Qassam Brigades says contact was 'lost' with militants guarding four hostages
0
Lebanon News
11:47
Hochstein in Paris on Wednesday for talks on Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:47
Hochstein in Paris on Wednesday for talks on Lebanon
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-02
Egypt insists on necessity of Israel's withdrawal from Rafah crossing before its operation
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-02
Egypt insists on necessity of Israel's withdrawal from Rafah crossing before its operation
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Sports News
14:49
Half-time: Spain leads Lebanon 51-31! Watch the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv
Sports News
14:49
Half-time: Spain leads Lebanon 51-31! Watch the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv
2
Lebanon News
05:31
Saudi Arabia pledges $10 million to aid Lebanon's stability and development
Lebanon News
05:31
Saudi Arabia pledges $10 million to aid Lebanon's stability and development
3
Middle East News
06:31
Iran warns Israeli attack on Hezbollah could spark regional war
Middle East News
06:31
Iran warns Israeli attack on Hezbollah could spark regional war
4
Lebanon News
11:47
Hochstein in Paris on Wednesday for talks on Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:47
Hochstein in Paris on Wednesday for talks on Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
05:12
Pierre Achkar to LBCI: Lebanon's tourism faces challenges, yet shows remarkable resilience
Lebanon News
05:12
Pierre Achkar to LBCI: Lebanon's tourism faces challenges, yet shows remarkable resilience
6
Lebanon Economy
02:44
Fuel prices increase across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:44
Fuel prices increase across Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
04:52
Maya Noun to LBCI: Lebanon's restaurants ready for tourist season, emphasizing resilience
Lebanon News
04:52
Maya Noun to LBCI: Lebanon's restaurants ready for tourist season, emphasizing resilience
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Israeli Military Prepares for Next Phase in Gaza and Contingency Plans for Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Israeli Military Prepares for Next Phase in Gaza and Contingency Plans for Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More