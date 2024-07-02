Hochstein in Paris on Wednesday for talks on Lebanon

The US special envoy to Lebanon, Amos Hochstein, will meet with the French special envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, in Paris on Wednesday to conduct new talks about Lebanon, according to several informed sources cited by Agence France-Presse.



Sources close to Le Drian said that he "will meet again with Amos Hochstein as he regularly does."



They met diplomatically in Washington in April, where they shared "the same sense of urgency and determination to work with the Lebanese to break the institutional deadlock."



Paris and Washington view it as crucial that the Lebanese elect a new president to restore political stability to a country threatened by the expanding Gaza war, amid almost daily exchanges of fire between Hezbollah and Israel.



Two other sources also said that Hochstein will also meet with an advisor in the diplomatic cell at the Elysee Palace, an active cell for months with the Foreign Ministry to work on avoiding escalation on the Lebanese-Israeli border.