Hezbollah launches drone attack on Israeli artillery position

Lebanon News
2024-07-06 | 04:01
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Hezbollah launches drone attack on Israeli artillery position
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Hezbollah launches drone attack on Israeli artillery position

On Saturday, Hezbollah announced that its fighters launched a drone aerial attack on the position of the 403rd Reserve Artillery Battalion of the 91st Division in Beit Hillel, which attacked Lebanese villages and individuals on Friday. 

"The drones hit their targets accurately, causing fires to break out," Hezbollah added.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Hezbollah

Drone

Attack

Israel

UN calls for immediate de-escalation along Blue Line to avoid full-scale war: Statement
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-04

Hezbollah launches drone attack targeting Israeli soldiers and officers

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-03

Hezbollah launches drone attack on Israeli army command headquarters

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-25

Two dead, others wounded in Israeli drone attack on vehicles belonging to Hezbollah in Syria: SOHR

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-23

Hezbollah strikes back against Israeli drone attack

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:38

UN calls for immediate de-escalation along Blue Line to avoid full-scale war: Statement

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:26

Israeli strike leaves four injured in Bint Jbeil

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Hezbollah's warning: Unprecedented rocket attack on Israeli targets in response to assassinations

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-05

Renewal Bloc calls for urgent measures to protect Lebanon from Israeli war threat: Statement

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-07-02

Iran warns Israeli attack on Hezbollah could spark regional war

LBCI
World News
06:09

China's Xi congratulates Iran's Pezeshkian on election win: state media

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:38

UN calls for immediate de-escalation along Blue Line to avoid full-scale war: Statement

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Hezbollah's warning: Unprecedented rocket attack on Israeli targets in response to assassinations

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:01

Hezbollah launches drone attack on Israeli artillery position

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:38

UN calls for immediate de-escalation along Blue Line to avoid full-scale war: Statement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Doha negotiations: Israeli Cabinet faces internal strife over Gaza strategy

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:48

Hamas affirms it rejects any statements about foreign forces entering Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:26

Israeli strike leaves four injured in Bint Jbeil

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:40

Benny Gantz assures Netanyahu of his support for any deal to retrieve Gaza hostages: Report

LBCI
Sports News
15:55

Experience the Beirut Euro Fest with LBCI: Live football, daily guests, and epic giveaways!

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More