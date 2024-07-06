News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Video Clips
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hezbollah launches drone attack on Israeli artillery position
Lebanon News
2024-07-06 | 04:01
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Hezbollah launches drone attack on Israeli artillery position
On Saturday, Hezbollah announced that its fighters launched a drone aerial attack on the position of the 403rd Reserve Artillery Battalion of the 91st Division in Beit Hillel, which attacked Lebanese villages and individuals on Friday.
"The drones hit their targets accurately, causing fires to break out," Hezbollah added.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Hezbollah
Drone
Attack
Israel
UN calls for immediate de-escalation along Blue Line to avoid full-scale war: Statement
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-04
Hezbollah launches drone attack targeting Israeli soldiers and officers
Lebanon News
2024-06-04
Hezbollah launches drone attack targeting Israeli soldiers and officers
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-03
Hezbollah launches drone attack on Israeli army command headquarters
Lebanon News
2024-06-03
Hezbollah launches drone attack on Israeli army command headquarters
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-25
Two dead, others wounded in Israeli drone attack on vehicles belonging to Hezbollah in Syria: SOHR
Lebanon News
2024-05-25
Two dead, others wounded in Israeli drone attack on vehicles belonging to Hezbollah in Syria: SOHR
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-23
Hezbollah strikes back against Israeli drone attack
Lebanon News
2024-05-23
Hezbollah strikes back against Israeli drone attack
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
02:38
UN calls for immediate de-escalation along Blue Line to avoid full-scale war: Statement
Lebanon News
02:38
UN calls for immediate de-escalation along Blue Line to avoid full-scale war: Statement
0
Lebanon News
00:26
Israeli strike leaves four injured in Bint Jbeil
Lebanon News
00:26
Israeli strike leaves four injured in Bint Jbeil
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Hezbollah's warning: Unprecedented rocket attack on Israeli targets in response to assassinations
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Hezbollah's warning: Unprecedented rocket attack on Israeli targets in response to assassinations
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-05
Renewal Bloc calls for urgent measures to protect Lebanon from Israeli war threat: Statement
Lebanon News
2024-07-05
Renewal Bloc calls for urgent measures to protect Lebanon from Israeli war threat: Statement
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-07-02
Iran warns Israeli attack on Hezbollah could spark regional war
Middle East News
2024-07-02
Iran warns Israeli attack on Hezbollah could spark regional war
0
World News
06:09
China's Xi congratulates Iran's Pezeshkian on election win: state media
World News
06:09
China's Xi congratulates Iran's Pezeshkian on election win: state media
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
02:38
UN calls for immediate de-escalation along Blue Line to avoid full-scale war: Statement
Lebanon News
02:38
UN calls for immediate de-escalation along Blue Line to avoid full-scale war: Statement
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Hezbollah's warning: Unprecedented rocket attack on Israeli targets in response to assassinations
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Hezbollah's warning: Unprecedented rocket attack on Israeli targets in response to assassinations
2
Lebanon News
04:01
Hezbollah launches drone attack on Israeli artillery position
Lebanon News
04:01
Hezbollah launches drone attack on Israeli artillery position
3
Lebanon News
02:38
UN calls for immediate de-escalation along Blue Line to avoid full-scale war: Statement
Lebanon News
02:38
UN calls for immediate de-escalation along Blue Line to avoid full-scale war: Statement
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Doha negotiations: Israeli Cabinet faces internal strife over Gaza strategy
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Doha negotiations: Israeli Cabinet faces internal strife over Gaza strategy
5
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:48
Hamas affirms it rejects any statements about foreign forces entering Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:48
Hamas affirms it rejects any statements about foreign forces entering Gaza
6
Lebanon News
00:26
Israeli strike leaves four injured in Bint Jbeil
Lebanon News
00:26
Israeli strike leaves four injured in Bint Jbeil
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:40
Benny Gantz assures Netanyahu of his support for any deal to retrieve Gaza hostages: Report
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:40
Benny Gantz assures Netanyahu of his support for any deal to retrieve Gaza hostages: Report
8
Sports News
15:55
Experience the Beirut Euro Fest with LBCI: Live football, daily guests, and epic giveaways!
Sports News
15:55
Experience the Beirut Euro Fest with LBCI: Live football, daily guests, and epic giveaways!
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More