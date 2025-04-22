IMF hears reform pitch: Lebanon presents unified reform vision to IMF at Spring Meetings

Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



At the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank Spring Meetings, the Lebanese delegation held a series of meetings with representatives from the IMF and various international financial institutions.



According to sources familiar with the discussions, the meetings were described as positive, mainly due to the delegation's serious and unified stance and clear division of responsibilities among its members.



However, IMF officials stressed that execution remains key, pointing to Lebanon's previous failures to secure an agreement due to internal divisions, weak leadership, and stalled reform legislation in Parliament.



The delegation, headed by Finance Minister Yassine Jaber and including the Economy Minister, the Banque du Liban (BDL) governor, and advisors to the president, presented a comprehensive reform agenda.



The discussions covered taxation reform, social security improvements, economic restructuring, and monetary policy changes. BDL governor voiced concern over the need to maintain the bank's independence from political interference and protect small depositors.



One of the main meetings was held with Jihad Azour, IMF Director for the Middle East and Central Asia, who, while maintaining neutrality on Lebanese internal affairs, is expected to guide his team in supporting Lebanon's efforts.



Attention now turns to a roundtable scheduled for Friday in Washington, where donor countries and investment funds will discuss Lebanon's request for a $1 billion loan from the World Bank. The funds would be used to rebuild war-damaged areas and establish a social safety net, especially for the most vulnerable, including internally displaced persons.



Lebanon's Social Affairs Minister has pushed for this support, asserting that no sustainable economic recovery is possible without social stability.



Throughout the week, the Lebanese delegation has conveyed a clear message: reforms are being implemented for Lebanon's own survival, not to satisfy external demands.



The IMF views Lebanon's current team as more cohesive than in the past, and delegation members highlighted growing alignment between the government and Parliament, particularly through Finance Minister Jaber's leadership in advancing reform legislation.