Cardinal Parolin urges election of new Lebanese president, calls for Christian involvement
Lebanon News
2024-07-06 | 07:27
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Cardinal Parolin urges election of new Lebanese president, calls for Christian involvement
Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican's secretary of state, emphasized the need to continue diplomatic efforts to achieve peace, noting that all parties must bear the responsibility.
Parolin's remarks came during the award ceremony for the Ambassadors to the Holy See Literary Award.
He spoke about the situation in Lebanon, stressing "the importance of electing a new President," and expressing hope that "the Christian component will play an active role in this regard."
Lebanon News
Lebanon
President
Pietro Parolin
Vatican
