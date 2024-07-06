Cardinal Parolin urges election of new Lebanese president, calls for Christian involvement

Lebanon News
2024-07-06 | 07:27
High views
Cardinal Parolin urges election of new Lebanese president, calls for Christian involvement
Cardinal Parolin urges election of new Lebanese president, calls for Christian involvement

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican's secretary of state, emphasized the need to continue diplomatic efforts to achieve peace, noting that all parties must bear the responsibility.

Parolin's remarks came during the award ceremony for the Ambassadors to the Holy See Literary Award.

He spoke about the situation in Lebanon, stressing "the importance of electing a new President," and expressing hope that "the Christian component will play an active role in this regard."
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

President

Pietro Parolin

Vatican

