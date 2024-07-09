Opposition MPs suggest two pathways to resolve presidential deadlock

The Kataeb, Lebanese Forces, Change Alliance bloc, and Tajaddod have proposed an initiative based on two pathways to resolve the ongoing presidential deadlock.



The first proposal includes MPs convening in parliament and consulting with each other without an official invitation or formal context, and ensuring adherence to constitutional rules for electing a president. This consultation period should not exceed 48 hours. Regardless of the consultation outcomes, MPs will then proceed to an open election session with consecutive rounds until a president is elected, as stipulated by the constitution. The session will remain open, with all parties committing to attend the rounds and ensure a quorum.



The second proposal involves the Parliament Speaker calling for a session to elect a president. If the election is not completed in the first round, the session remains open. MPs and blocs would then consult outside the hall for no more than 48 hours. Following this, they would return to the general hall for consecutive voting rounds at a rate of four rounds per day, without interruption or closing the session, until a president is elected. All parties must commit to attending the rounds and ensuring a quorum.