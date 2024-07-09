Clarifying presidential challenges: Opposition stands firm on Jihad Azour

Lebanon News
2024-07-09 | 12:54
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Clarifying presidential challenges: Opposition stands firm on Jihad Azour
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Clarifying presidential challenges: Opposition stands firm on Jihad Azour

On Tuesday afternoon, a delegation from opposition forces met with the ambassadors of the Quintet Committee at the Pine Residence, the official residence of the French ambassador to Lebanon.

The delegation presented the ambassadors with the full content of its initiative, including all details, and the ambassadors inquired about several aspects related to the initiative and the delegation's planned round of presenting it.

The delegation sought to clarify that the presidential challenge is not rooted in Christian representation, reaffirming their support for the nomination of former minister Jihad Azour.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Quintet Committee

Pine Residence

Jihad Azour

LBCI Next
Opposition MPs suggest two pathways to resolve presidential deadlock
Fuel and electricity crisis not linked to central bank: BDL sources confirm to LBCI
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-24

Al-Khatib meets Saudi ambassador: Quintet Committee's efforts should resolve Lebanon's political deadlock

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:57

Israel says Lebanon rockets killed two in Golan Heights

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:30

Lebanon announces public closure on account of Ashura

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Debt dispute with Iraq: Lebanon faces electricity shortage

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:57

Israel says Lebanon rockets killed two in Golan Heights

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:30

Lebanon announces public closure on account of Ashura

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Debt dispute with Iraq: Lebanon faces electricity shortage

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Latest episode of the "Hudhud" series: Hezbollah releases new surveillance footage of Israeli sites

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-23

Lebanon condemns 'terrorist act' in Moscow attack

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-22

Health Ministry: Israeli forces Kill 10 Palestinians in Jenin, West Bank

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Debt dispute with Iraq: Lebanon faces electricity shortage

LBCI
World News
2024-05-31

Kremlin: Trump's trial shows that White House 'excludes its political opponents'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:05

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More