Clarifying presidential challenges: Opposition stands firm on Jihad Azour

On Tuesday afternoon, a delegation from opposition forces met with the ambassadors of the Quintet Committee at the Pine Residence, the official residence of the French ambassador to Lebanon.



The delegation presented the ambassadors with the full content of its initiative, including all details, and the ambassadors inquired about several aspects related to the initiative and the delegation's planned round of presenting it.



The delegation sought to clarify that the presidential challenge is not rooted in Christian representation, reaffirming their support for the nomination of former minister Jihad Azour.