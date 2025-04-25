Hassan Diab’s interrogation ends in Beirut Port explosion case as defense pushes for dismissal

Lebanon News
25-04-2025 | 06:10
High views
Hassan Diab’s interrogation ends in Beirut Port explosion case as defense pushes for dismissal
Hassan Diab’s interrogation ends in Beirut Port explosion case as defense pushes for dismissal

According to the National News Agency, the interrogation session of former Prime Minister Hassan Diab before Judge Tarek Bitar in the Beirut Port explosion case concluded on Friday.

Following the session, Diab’s lawyer, Rashid Derbas, said the hearing went smoothly and centered on two main points: that Diab had referred the case to the Judicial Council and that any trial should fall under the jurisdiction of the Supreme Council for the Trial of Presidents and Ministers. 

He expressed hope that the case would ultimately be dismissed.

Lebanon News

Hassan Diab

Interrogation

Tarek Bitar

Judge

Beirut Port

Explosion

