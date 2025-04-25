News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
22
o
South
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Video Clips
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
22
o
South
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon court sentences father to 112 years of hard labor for horrific abuse of his daughters
Lebanon News
25-04-2025 | 04:51
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanon court sentences father to 112 years of hard labor for horrific abuse of his daughters
A Lebanese criminal court issued a verdict sentencing a father to 112 years of hard labor for harassing his four underage daughters over a period of seven years, with the knowledge of their mother.
He also made one of his daughters travel abroad and handed her over to a man in exchange for a sum of money, only to return to Lebanon and continue his crimes against her and her sisters.
The court convicted the father, A.A., under Articles 503, 505, 506, 507, 509, 510, and 511 of the Penal Code, which relates to sexual harassment, indecent acts, rape, and intercourse with a minor, in addition to the felony of human trafficking stipulated in Article 586 of the Penal Code.
The court also convicted the mother of the same crimes under Article 219 and sentenced both parents to 112 years of hard labor, without granting any mitigating factors due to the lack of justification, according to Lebanon's official National News Agency.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Court
Hard Labor
Abuse
Penal Code
Next
Antoine Habib to LBCI: Housing Bank sees spike in loan applications after presidential election
Iraq invites President Aoun to upcoming Arab League summit in Baghdad
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-22
Lebanon's labor minister to represent PM Nawaf Salam at funeral of former Hezbollah leaders
Lebanon News
2025-02-22
Lebanon's labor minister to represent PM Nawaf Salam at funeral of former Hezbollah leaders
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-28
Lebanon nominates ambassador Mustapha Adib for International Court of Justice membership
Lebanon News
2025-01-28
Lebanon nominates ambassador Mustapha Adib for International Court of Justice membership
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-12
Gemayel marks 50 years since launch of Lebanese Resistance, calls for an end to illegal arms
Lebanon News
2025-04-12
Gemayel marks 50 years since launch of Lebanese Resistance, calls for an end to illegal arms
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-04
Lebanon's president urges Court of Audit to prioritize public funds and confront corruption
Lebanon News
2025-02-04
Lebanon's president urges Court of Audit to prioritize public funds and confront corruption
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:13
President Aoun emphasizes diplomatic solution and unity during visit to Economic and Social Council
Lebanon News
07:13
President Aoun emphasizes diplomatic solution and unity during visit to Economic and Social Council
0
Lebanon News
06:47
Interior Minister schedules May 24 elections in South Lebanon and Nabatieh, adjusted for holiday
Lebanon News
06:47
Interior Minister schedules May 24 elections in South Lebanon and Nabatieh, adjusted for holiday
0
Lebanon News
06:10
Hassan Diab’s interrogation ends in Beirut Port explosion case as defense pushes for dismissal
Lebanon News
06:10
Hassan Diab’s interrogation ends in Beirut Port explosion case as defense pushes for dismissal
0
Lebanon News
05:54
PM Salam offers condolences for Pope in Harissa, visits Bkerki to check on Patriarch al-Rahi's health
Lebanon News
05:54
PM Salam offers condolences for Pope in Harissa, visits Bkerki to check on Patriarch al-Rahi's health
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:40
French Ambassador hails Lebanon’s banking secrecy reform as key step toward recovery
Lebanon News
05:40
French Ambassador hails Lebanon’s banking secrecy reform as key step toward recovery
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-02
Will Beirut's municipal elections break tradition? Here’s what we know
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-02
Will Beirut's municipal elections break tradition? Here’s what we know
0
Lebanon News
07:41
Families of Beirut Port explosion victims reject prosecutor's decision, threaten street action
Lebanon News
07:41
Families of Beirut Port explosion victims reject prosecutor's decision, threaten street action
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-04-24
Lebanese Parliament approves banking secrecy law with a majority of 87
Lebanon Economy
2025-04-24
Lebanese Parliament approves banking secrecy law with a majority of 87
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:35
Lebanon's President signs banking secrecy law amendments
Lebanon News
13:35
Lebanon's President signs banking secrecy law amendments
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Reforms unlocked with banking secrecy lift: Lebanon expands access to bank records to trace crisis roots
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Reforms unlocked with banking secrecy lift: Lebanon expands access to bank records to trace crisis roots
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
A vision for the future: Will Lebanon seize IMF's chance for economic rebirth and regional investment?
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
A vision for the future: Will Lebanon seize IMF's chance for economic rebirth and regional investment?
4
Lebanon News
04:51
Lebanon court sentences father to 112 years of hard labor for horrific abuse of his daughters
Lebanon News
04:51
Lebanon court sentences father to 112 years of hard labor for horrific abuse of his daughters
5
Lebanon News
11:13
Lebanon's Finance Minister to LBCI: IMF welcomes amendments on banking secrecy law
Lebanon News
11:13
Lebanon's Finance Minister to LBCI: IMF welcomes amendments on banking secrecy law
6
Lebanon News
12:12
Lebanon announces public holiday for Labor Day on Thursday, May 1
Lebanon News
12:12
Lebanon announces public holiday for Labor Day on Thursday, May 1
7
Lebanon News
07:41
Families of Beirut Port explosion victims reject prosecutor's decision, threaten street action
Lebanon News
07:41
Families of Beirut Port explosion victims reject prosecutor's decision, threaten street action
8
Lebanon News
08:06
Speaker Berri adjourns Parliament session, rejects postponement of municipal elections
Lebanon News
08:06
Speaker Berri adjourns Parliament session, rejects postponement of municipal elections
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More