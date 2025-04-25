Lebanon court sentences father to 112 years of hard labor for horrific abuse of his daughters

A Lebanese criminal court issued a verdict sentencing a father to 112 years of hard labor for harassing his four underage daughters over a period of seven years, with the knowledge of their mother.



He also made one of his daughters travel abroad and handed her over to a man in exchange for a sum of money, only to return to Lebanon and continue his crimes against her and her sisters.



The court convicted the father, A.A., under Articles 503, 505, 506, 507, 509, 510, and 511 of the Penal Code, which relates to sexual harassment, indecent acts, rape, and intercourse with a minor, in addition to the felony of human trafficking stipulated in Article 586 of the Penal Code.



The court also convicted the mother of the same crimes under Article 219 and sentenced both parents to 112 years of hard labor, without granting any mitigating factors due to the lack of justification, according to Lebanon's official National News Agency.