Lebanon court sentences father to 112 years of hard labor for horrific abuse of his daughters

Lebanon News
25-04-2025 | 04:51
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon court sentences father to 112 years of hard labor for horrific abuse of his daughters
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanon court sentences father to 112 years of hard labor for horrific abuse of his daughters

A Lebanese criminal court issued a verdict sentencing a father to 112 years of hard labor for harassing his four underage daughters over a period of seven years, with the knowledge of their mother. 

He also made one of his daughters travel abroad and handed her over to a man in exchange for a sum of money, only to return to Lebanon and continue his crimes against her and her sisters.

The court convicted the father, A.A., under Articles 503, 505, 506, 507, 509, 510, and 511 of the Penal Code, which relates to sexual harassment, indecent acts, rape, and intercourse with a minor, in addition to the felony of human trafficking stipulated in Article 586 of the Penal Code. 

The court also convicted the mother of the same crimes under Article 219 and sentenced both parents to 112 years of hard labor, without granting any mitigating factors due to the lack of justification, according to Lebanon's official National News Agency.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Court

Hard Labor

Abuse

Penal Code

LBCI Next
Antoine Habib to LBCI: Housing Bank sees spike in loan applications after presidential election
Iraq invites President Aoun to upcoming Arab League summit in Baghdad
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-22

Lebanon's labor minister to represent PM Nawaf Salam at funeral of former Hezbollah leaders

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-28

Lebanon nominates ambassador Mustapha Adib for International Court of Justice membership

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-12

Gemayel marks 50 years since launch of Lebanese Resistance, calls for an end to illegal arms

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-04

Lebanon's president urges Court of Audit to prioritize public funds and confront corruption

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:13

President Aoun emphasizes diplomatic solution and unity during visit to Economic and Social Council

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:47

Interior Minister schedules May 24 elections in South Lebanon and Nabatieh, adjusted for holiday

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:10

Hassan Diab’s interrogation ends in Beirut Port explosion case as defense pushes for dismissal

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:54

PM Salam offers condolences for Pope in Harissa, visits Bkerki to check on Patriarch al-Rahi's health

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:40

French Ambassador hails Lebanon’s banking secrecy reform as key step toward recovery

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-02

Will Beirut's municipal elections break tradition? Here’s what we know

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:41

Families of Beirut Port explosion victims reject prosecutor's decision, threaten street action

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-04-24

Lebanese Parliament approves banking secrecy law with a majority of 87

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:35

Lebanon's President signs banking secrecy law amendments

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Reforms unlocked with banking secrecy lift: Lebanon expands access to bank records to trace crisis roots

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:57

A vision for the future: Will Lebanon seize IMF's chance for economic rebirth and regional investment?

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:51

Lebanon court sentences father to 112 years of hard labor for horrific abuse of his daughters

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:13

Lebanon's Finance Minister to LBCI: IMF welcomes amendments on banking secrecy law

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:12

Lebanon announces public holiday for Labor Day on Thursday, May 1

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:41

Families of Beirut Port explosion victims reject prosecutor's decision, threaten street action

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:06

Speaker Berri adjourns Parliament session, rejects postponement of municipal elections

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More