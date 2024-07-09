Lebanon announces public closure on account of Ashura

Lebanon News
2024-07-09 | 13:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon announces public closure on account of Ashura
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanon announces public closure on account of Ashura

The Lebanese Cabinet issued, on Tuesday, an Administrative Memorandum stipulating that all public administrations and institutions will be closed on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, on the account of Ashura.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Public

Closure

Ashura

LBCI Next
Opposition MPs suggest two pathways to resolve presidential deadlock
Fuel and electricity crisis not linked to central bank: BDL sources confirm to LBCI
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
15:34

Lamine Yamal, 16, becomes youngest European Championship goalscorer

LBCI
Variety and Tech
15:13

Europe's latest Ariane 6 rocket launches for first time

LBCI
World News
15:07

France's Bruni-Sarkozy charged over 2007 election funding scandal: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:57

Israel says Lebanon rockets killed two in Golan Heights

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:57

Israel says Lebanon rockets killed two in Golan Heights

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Debt dispute with Iraq: Lebanon faces electricity shortage

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:54

Clarifying presidential challenges: Opposition stands firm on Jihad Azour

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Latest episode of the "Hudhud" series: Hezbollah releases new surveillance footage of Israeli sites

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-23

Lebanon condemns 'terrorist act' in Moscow attack

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-22

Health Ministry: Israeli forces Kill 10 Palestinians in Jenin, West Bank

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Debt dispute with Iraq: Lebanon faces electricity shortage

LBCI
World News
2024-05-31

Kremlin: Trump's trial shows that White House 'excludes its political opponents'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:05

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More