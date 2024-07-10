Nasrallah affirms commitment to Al-Aqsa Flood war, emphasizes unity on Lebanese front

Lebanon News
2024-07-10 | 10:33
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Nasrallah affirms commitment to Al-Aqsa Flood war, emphasizes unity on Lebanese front
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Nasrallah affirms commitment to Al-Aqsa Flood war, emphasizes unity on Lebanese front

In a recent statement, Hezbollah's Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah emphasized, ''From day one, our commitment to the Al-Aqsa Flood war has been unwavering and absolute in both form and substance.''

He said, ''We haven't given our battle on the Lebanese front a specific name to emphasize the unity of the fight.'' 

Nasrallah continued, ''Instead, we are calling it the "Lebanese Support Front" as part of the "Al-Aqsa Flood" campaign. We do not intend to create a separate name, to remain aligned with "Al-Aqsa Flood."

He added, ''We have entered the battle with clear objectives, and we see these objectives being realized day by day. More importantly, our achievements are acknowledged by the enemy.''
 
He added, ''We have entered the battle with clear objectives, and we see these objectives being realized day by day. More importantly, our achievements are acknowledged by the enemy.''

Hezbollah's Secretary-General expressed that ''Netanyahu does not understand the implications of his statements. His insistence on the Rafah operation signifies admission of defeat and the absence of any victory in the battle.''

He stated,  ''We await the outcome of negotiations, and the entire world acknowledges that Israel is incapable of achieving military decisiveness. A ceasefire must be implemented.''
 
Nasrallah added, ''Hamas negotiates on its behalf, representing the Palestinian factions and the entire resistance axis. We all accept whatever Hamas agrees to.''

He remarked, ''Whoever threatens us with invading south of the Litani River should look at what is happening in Rafah with its narrow area, where they have failed to achieve victory.''

Nasrallah noted, ''If a ceasefire agreement is reached, our front will cease fire independently of any negotiations because it is a support front.''

Lebanon News

Hezbollah

Al Aqsa Flood

Lebanon

War

Israel

Palestine

LBCI Next
Israeli army: Air forces strike Hezbollah target in Lebanon
Israel says Lebanon rockets killed two in Golan Heights
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-06-05

Israeli Shekel declines after Netanyahu's warning against action on Hezbollah in Lebanon

LBCI
World News
2024-04-12

Poland warns against travel to Israel, Palestine and Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:55

Israeli army: Air forces strike Hezbollah target in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-07

Israeli army says it killed Hezbollah operative in eastern Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
01:55

Israeli army: Air forces strike Hezbollah target in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:57

Israel says Lebanon rockets killed two in Golan Heights

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:30

Lebanon announces public closure on account of Ashura

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-09

Debt dispute with Iraq: Lebanon faces electricity shortage

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2024-07-02

Half-time: Spain leads Lebanon 51-31! Watch the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:57

Israel says Lebanon rockets killed two in Golan Heights

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-08

Security de-escalation efforts accompany Pascal Sleiman's abduction: Here are the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-12

Eurovision Contest: An arena for Israeli-Palestinian war

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:30

Lebanon announces public closure on account of Ashura

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:55

Israeli army: Air forces strike Hezbollah target in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:57

Israel says Lebanon rockets killed two in Golan Heights

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:18

Israeli army announces strikes on Syrian army targets in Golan Heights

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:33

Nasrallah affirms commitment to Al-Aqsa Flood war, emphasizes unity on Lebanese front

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:30

Hamas confirms 29 casualties from Israeli strike near Khan Younis school

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:30

Israeli Defense Minister urges seizing opportunity for Gaza war agreement

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:15

Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war toll at 38,295

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More