Nasrallah affirms commitment to Al-Aqsa Flood war, emphasizes unity on Lebanese front

In a recent statement, Hezbollah's Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah emphasized, ''From day one, our commitment to the Al-Aqsa Flood war has been unwavering and absolute in both form and substance.''



He said, ''We haven't given our battle on the Lebanese front a specific name to emphasize the unity of the fight.''



Nasrallah continued, ''Instead, we are calling it the "Lebanese Support Front" as part of the "Al-Aqsa Flood" campaign. We do not intend to create a separate name, to remain aligned with "Al-Aqsa Flood."



He added, ''We have entered the battle with clear objectives, and we see these objectives being realized day by day. More importantly, our achievements are acknowledged by the enemy.''

Hezbollah's Secretary-General expressed that ''Netanyahu does not understand the implications of his statements. His insistence on the Rafah operation signifies admission of defeat and the absence of any victory in the battle.''



He stated, ''We await the outcome of negotiations, and the entire world acknowledges that Israel is incapable of achieving military decisiveness. A ceasefire must be implemented.''

Nasrallah added, ''Hamas negotiates on its behalf, representing the Palestinian factions and the entire resistance axis. We all accept whatever Hamas agrees to.''



He remarked, ''Whoever threatens us with invading south of the Litani River should look at what is happening in Rafah with its narrow area, where they have failed to achieve victory.''



Nasrallah noted, ''If a ceasefire agreement is reached, our front will cease fire independently of any negotiations because it is a support front.''