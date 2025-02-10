A man was killed and another seriously wounded in an armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra neighborhood.



In the details, two assailants on a motorcycle targeted a currency exchange shop in the "Bristol" area, stealing a bag of cash. As they attempted to flee, the shop owner chased them and opened fire, killing one suspect and critically injuring the other.



The wounded suspect was transported to a nearby hospital, while the shop owner was also hospitalized after sustaining head injuries from the attack.