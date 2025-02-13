Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

Former Prime Minister Saad Hariri met with the Grand Mufti of the Republic, Sheikh Abdul Latif Derian, at his office on Thursday, where he commended the wisdom and moderation of religious leaders, particularly during the pivotal moments Lebanon has faced.



The meeting covered various national issues and the country's current developments. Before their private meeting, Hariri and Derian held a broader discussion with key figures present, including Mrs. Hariri.



In addition, Hariri also met with the Russian Ambassador to Lebanon, Alexander Rudakov, in the presence of Bahia Hariri and advisors George Shaaban and Hani Hamoud. Following the meeting, Ambassador Rudakov commented that discussions focused on Lebanon's internal political situation and recent achievements, including the election of a new president and the formation of a new government.



He noted the strong historical ties between Russia and Lebanon, primarily through the late Prime Minister Rafik Hariri, and affirmed that these relations would continue to benefit both nations.



Hariri also met with the U.N. Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, along with Mrs. Hariri and advisors. The meeting discussed the latest local and regional developments. After the meeting, Hennis-Plasschaert briefly remarked, "I am very grateful to see President Hariri in Beirut."



Furthering his diplomatic agenda, Hariri welcomed the Egyptian Ambassador to Lebanon, Alaa Moussa, who shared insights into Lebanon's current situation. Moussa expressed optimism about the country's future, particularly in light of the recent election of President Joseph Aoun and the formation of Prime Minister Nawaf Salam's government. He emphasized that the government's focus on reform and rescue offered significant hope for Lebanon's recovery.



Moussa also discussed the regional challenges affecting Lebanon, stressing the importance of the country's strength and its return to its full role in the Arab world. He noted that Lebanon's political stability and active participation in regional affairs are crucial to its own future and that of the broader Middle East.



Lastly, Hariri met with the Indian Ambassador to Lebanon, Mohammed Noor Rahman Sheikh. He expressed happiness with the meeting and reiterated India's well-wishes for Lebanon's peace, prosperity, and sovereignty.