Israeli FM says ongoing negotiations on borders with Lebanon and detained prisoners

Lebanon News
03-04-2025 | 06:02
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israeli FM says ongoing negotiations on borders with Lebanon and detained prisoners
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Israeli FM says ongoing negotiations on borders with Lebanon and detained prisoners

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar stated on Thursday that negotiations are underway regarding the borders between Israel and Lebanon, as well as the prisoners detained by Israeli forces.

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Israel

Foreign Minister

Lebanon

Negotiations

Border

Prisoners

LBCI Next
Patriarch al-Rahi calls for national conference, assures no fear of conflict between Army and Hezbollah
Health Ministry condemns Israeli strikes on ambulances and health center in Naqoura, South Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:31

Israel targets alleged Hezbollah member in southern Lebanon, army spokesperson claims

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:13

Lebanon declares public holidays for Good Friday and Easter Monday

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:45

Israeli strike on car in Alma al-Shaab injures civilian: Health Ministry

LBCI
World News
08:53

Trump says US to emerge 'stronger' as markets tumble over tariffs

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:31

Israel targets alleged Hezbollah member in southern Lebanon, army spokesperson claims

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:13

Lebanon declares public holidays for Good Friday and Easter Monday

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:45

Israeli strike on car in Alma al-Shaab injures civilian: Health Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:13

Patriarch al-Rahi calls for national conference, assures no fear of conflict between Army and Hezbollah

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2025-04-02

Apple credits Lebanese researcher for uncovering major iOS security flaw

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-31

Israeli security agencies propose three options for response if Lebanon is used to launch new missile attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-26

Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam announces public holiday for first two days of Eid al-Fitr

LBCI
World News
2025-03-24

Trump predicts more countries will be added to Abraham Accords

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Rocket attacks from Lebanon’s south—US wants answers: What’s the latest?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:25

Could a 'massive city' lie beneath Egypt’s pyramids? New findings raise questions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:35

Will Beirut's municipal elections break tradition? Here’s what we know

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:29

Israeli drone strike targets car in southern Lebanon, injures two

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:24

Lebanon's finance minister submits draft decree on banking sector reform to Cabinet

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:02

Israeli FM says ongoing negotiations on borders with Lebanon and detained prisoners

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:41

Massive fire destroys Syrian refugee tents in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:13

Patriarch al-Rahi calls for national conference, assures no fear of conflict between Army and Hezbollah

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More