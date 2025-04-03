Patriarch al-Rahi calls for national conference, assures no fear of conflict between Army and Hezbollah

Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros al-Rahi stressed the need to unify arms in Lebanon, acknowledging the necessity of strengthening the Lebanese Army and calling for international support to achieve this goal.



During a meeting with the Lebanese Press Editors Syndicate Council, headed by Joseph Kossaifi, al-Rahi highlighted the importance of holding a national conference to address the country’s collective memory.



He pointed out that Lebanon's challenges stem from some people's loyalties to foreign powers, stressing that while maintaining friendships with other nations is essential, loyalty to Lebanon should be paramount for all Lebanese citizens.



Al-Rahi recognized that disarming various groups would not be easy and would take time, but it is a process that must be pursued.



On the issue of normalization with Israel, he stated, "This is not the right time. There are pressing matters to address, like border demarcation and disarming."



The Patriarch also expressed his satisfaction with meeting with President Joseph Aoun, affirming that the president enjoys strong internal and international confidence, providing hope for Lebanon’s future.



Al-Rahi noted that the situation has improved over time and reassured that fears of a conflict between the Lebanese Army and Hezbollah are unfounded.



Responding to concerns about divisions within the Christian community, he downplayed the severity of the situation and urged Christian youth to engage in the country's institutions, including its military and security forces.